Aberdeen man speaks of a country in ‘survival mode’ after Ukraine trip to check on grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News
News

Aberdeen man speaks of a country in ‘survival mode’ after Ukraine trip to check on grandmother

Having just returned from his first visit to the country since the Russian invasion, Valentyn Tkach - who organises care for his grandmother in Ukraine from his home in Aberdeen - was shocked by what he found. Calum Petrie reports.
Calum Petrie
Valentyn Tkach with wife Sarah in Kyiv before the war (left), and his picture of the aftermath of a missile attack which narrowly missed his grandmother's apartment while he was staying there last month. Image: Valentyn Tkach
Valentyn Tkach with wife Sarah in Kyiv before the war (left), and his picture of the aftermath of a missile attack which narrowly missed his grandmother's apartment while he was staying there last month. Image: Valentyn Tkach

How does it feel to have family living in a warzone?

And what if you’re in charge of your blind grandmother’s care from 1,500 miles away?

That is the situation facing Aberdeen man Valentyn Tkach.

Valentyn left Ukraine as a five-year-old, moving first to Sheffield before settling in the north-east 15 years ago.

In January the 30-year-old account manager made his first trip to Ukraine since Russia invaded two years ago today.

He was there to visit his 87-year-old grandmother Valentina in Kyiv for the first time in three years.

Aberdeen man Valentyn Tkach in Kyiv to check on his grandmother for the first time since the war started. Image: Valentyn Tkach

Aberdeen to Ukraine no longer a straightforward journey, but Valentyn’s granny refuses to leave

Before the war, travelling to Ukraine was simply a question of booking a flight.

It’s fair to say much has changed since then.

Valentyn’s 30-hour journey began when he left his house in Cove to drive down to Edinburgh.

From there, he flew to Krakow in Poland before taking a train to Przemyśl near the Ukrainian border.

A further train brought him to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

More of an odyssey than a journey.

With wife Sarah in the years before the war, on the Glass bridge in Kyiv that was later hit by a Russian missile strike. Image: Valentyn Tkach

But more than worth it for an emotional reunion between Valentyn and his grandmother, whose care he is now solely responsible for.

“My grandmother refuses to leave,” said Valentyn.

“She said: ‘I’ve lived through the Second World War here, all my family is buried here.’

“She’s blind and needs day-to-day help. After my mum passed away, I’m the only person left to organise her care.

“I speak to her on the phone daily. I managed to sort her out with a smartphone connected to WiFi, so it’s a bit easier – and cheaper – now. Before that it was £1.50 a minute.

“So I know that when I call her, her carer will answer and I can chat to her and see how she is.”

‘It didn’t feel real’: Valentyn’s first time in Ukraine since the invasion

It was his first trip to Ukraine since the invasion. Last there in 2021, Valentyn noticed a huge change in the land of his birth.

The bustling, vibrant capital city he last saw had become a bleak, almost dystopian shadow of its former self.

The aftermath of the attack which narrowly missed Valentyn’s grandmother’s apartment while he was staying there. Image: Valentyn Tkach

“It didn’t feel real when I first got there.

“An air raid siren went off 20 minutes after I arrived. They go off daily.

“There was one big attack while I was there. I was woken up at around 6am by explosions outside.

“People died in that, I could see the body bags.

“After that, it suddenly felt real.

“I was on a massive train full of people one day, and I was one of only four men. Because all the men are at the front. That brought things home.

“It’s hard for everyone. People just walk about with their heads down, trying to get on with their daily lives.

“But it’s tough because so much closed after the invasion, so basic things like shopping for food, going to the bank, the doctors, sorting care for people, are far from straightforward.

“People take life day to day, there’s nothing more they can do. They’re in survival mode, that’s the bottom line. They’re surviving and thinking about what they can do to help.

“Organising care for my grandmother has been difficult, because so much official business and functions closed after the invasion. Which also meant a lot of people lost their jobs.

“The country just has to operate the best it can to keep the economy going.”

‘Coming back to Aberdeen was surreal’

All in all, a shock to the system. Despite having had as close to insider knowledge as someone living on the other side of the continent can have.

Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti) in Kyiv. Bustling before the war, it is now desolate, as this picture taken by Valentyn shows. Image: Valentyn Tkach

The chaos war has wreaked on Ukraine fully sunk in when Valentyn returned to the north-east.

“Coming back to Aberdeen was surreal.

“Just knowing Sainsbury’s was open till 8pm, seeing people buying food, just getting on with their lives without having to worry, it was a bit like a dream after two weeks in Kyiv.”

He added: “People here have been very supportive since the invasion began, my work have been particularly supportive.

“They know what it means and about my connections there and that I have my grandmother in Kyiv.”

‘I think about Ukraine every day’

Despite not being front page news in the UK anymore, Valentyn says the war in Ukraine is still very real for those living there. Image: Valentyn Tkach

Of course, Ukraine isn’t the only part of the world experiencing the horrors of conflict at the moment.

But while the Israel-Palestine situation continues to dominate news headlines, it’s worth reflecting on the sheer scale of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to UN sources as of the end of January, there were 27,000 reported deaths in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In Ukraine, more than 100,000 civilians were believed to have been killed in the first year of the Russian invasion.

“I hope talking to you helps shed some light back on the situation in Ukraine,” said Valentyn.

“Obviously the news has died down because of other things happening in the world, but that’s now been two years and it’s still going, it’s still hitting people very hard there.

“No-one knows how or when it’s all going to end. Because nobody thought it was possible that the invasion could happen in the first place, not in the 21st century. No-one believed it would happen.

“I mean it’s not far away, it’s still Europe, just a flight and a train ride away.

“I think about Ukraine and the situation there every day. I can’t not.”

Tags

Conversation

More from News

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stephen Dick admitted harbouring a child who had absconded. Picture shows; Stephen Dick. N/A. Supplied by David Love / Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who bought alcohol for care home absconder given chance to avoid prison
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Patient who was unhappy with his treatment assaulted Aberdeen dentist
Another Airbnb has been licensed for Fraser House, above Sports Direct on Union Street. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Horrified Aberdeen families claim sex workers parade their clients through city centre flat block
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Black Conservative Federation’s Annual BCF Honors Gala at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in Columbia, South Carolina (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Trump says criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – February 24
Big cats in captivity tend to live longer than their wilder counterparts (Liam McBurney/PA)
Common shellfish supplement ‘could ease age-related joint pain in big cats’
Matt Wallace studies his putt on the ninth green (Fernando Llano/AP)
Strong finish gives Matt Wallace a share of halfway lead in Mexico
Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) of the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team leaving the slip to Torpoint Ferry as they dispose of the WWII bomb discovered in Keyham in Plymouth on Friday (LPhot Barry Swainsbury/MOD Crown /PA)
Ministry of Defence confirms 500kg bomb found in Plymouth detonated at sea
Undated handout computer generated image (CGI) issued by Intuitive Machines/Nasa of an artist’s impression of Intuitive Machine’s Nova-C Odysseus lander Intuitive Machines/Nasa)
Odysseus Moon lander may have tipped sideways but is ‘stable’
Pothole-related breakdowns have surged in recent months, according to the RAC (Yui Mok/PA)
Council road maintenance ‘sinks to five-year low’

Conversation