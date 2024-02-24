The Moray postcodes that have the most council tax debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Moray postcodes that have the most council tax debt

One property has amassed enough debt to have not have paid any council tax for more than 20 years.

By David Mackay
Graphic of Moray Council HQ and a council tax bill.
While a £10.6 million over spend by Moray IJD poses the greatest risk to council finances, members will be asked to agree a council tax freeze in Moray at the budget meeting next week. Image: DC Thomson Design Team.

Council tax debt across homes in Moray is currently large enough to pay for a new primary school outright.

Figures released by Moray Council show the total outstanding balance across the region is £17.5 million.

The total is about 50% more than the £11.5 million cost to build Linkwood Primary School in Elgin, the region’s newest primary school, and nearly half the £42 million cost to build Lossiemouth High School, the newest secondary school.

The largest individual debt is £31,583.19 at an IV36 address, which is the equivalent of not a penny of council tax paid on a band D property for 22 years.

The outstanding amount represents about a third of the £49.6 million expected to be taken in from council tax fees in the current financial year.

Moray Council has encouraged anyone struggling to pay council tax to contact them to discuss their circumstances confidentially.

The 10 Moray properties with the most council tax debt

Moray Council has provided partial postcodes of the properties with the highest individual council tax debts.

The local authority has only provided the first four characters of the postcodes, warning that providing any more could identify individual homes.

  • IV36 (Forres, Findhorn, Kinloss, Dunphail area) – £31,583.19
  • AB55 (Keith, Dufftown area) – £24,643.18
  • AB38 (Aberlour, Rothes, Craigellachie, Knockando area) – £23,260.64
  • AB56 (Buckie, Portgordon, Cullen area) – £22,980.09
View looking down Forres High Street.
The largest individual council tax debt in Moray is in the Forres area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
  • IV36 – £22,714.04
  • AB55 – £22,608.67
  • AB56 – £22,215.14
  • IV30 – (Elgin, Lhanbryde, Hopeman, Burghead area) – £21,910.21
  • AB56 – £20,660.09
  • IV36 – £20,582.07

The Moray postcodes with the most collective council tax debt

Moray Council has also published how much collective council tax debt there is in each postcode area.

Again, the local authority has only provided the first four characters due to the risk of identifying individual homes.

  • IV30 (Elgin, Lhanbryde, Hopeman, Burghead area) – £7,688,898.60
  • IV36 (Forres, Findhorn, Kinloss, Dunphail area) – £3,213,285.31
  • AB56 (Buckie, Porgordon, Cullen area) – £2,728,775.36
  • AB55 (Keith, Dufftown area) – £1,809,342.14
Drone image of Elgin town centre looking down on St Giles Church.
Elgin is the largest community in Moray and has the most council tax debt. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
  • IV31 (Lossiemouth area) – £1,425,118.38
  • IV32 (Fochabers, Mosstodloch, Garmouth area) – £832,173.63
  • AB38 (Aberlour, Rothes, Craigellachie, Knockando area) – £726,712.64
  • AB37 (Tomintoul, Ballindalloch area) – £202,615.84
  • AB54 (Cabrach, Rothiemay and Coachford) – £139,862.58

What to do if you have council tax concerns

Moray Council has stressed it is committed to assisting to helping people to pay their council tax.

It says that anyone who gets into difficulties should contact them as soon as possible to discuss their circumstances confidentially.

Blue circular Citizens Advice Bureau sign.
Free financial advice is available for those who need it. Image: PA

If an instalment is missed then a reminder notice could be issued. Two reminder notices can be issued in a single financial year before a final notice is sent.

Moray Council says the balance could then be passed to the Sheriff Court for enforcement action as a “last resort”, which could result in a 10% surcharge on the debt.

Where to get help and advice from

Moray Council recommends contacting its Money Advice Moray service for free and confidential advice on managing debt. Appointments can be arranged by calling 0300 1234563.

The Citizens Advice Bureau has a base in Elgin with outreach services in Buckie, Keith, Forres, Dufftown and Tomintoul.

Call 01343 55163 to make an appointment, 01343 550088 for advice or e-mail bureau@moraycab.casonline.org.uk for information.

The Inverness and Highland addresses that have the highest council tax debt

