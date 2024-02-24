The Moray postcodes that have the most council tax debt

Council tax debt across homes in Moray is currently large enough to pay for a new primary school outright.

Figures released by Moray Council show the total outstanding balance across the region is £17.5 million.

The total is about 50% more than the £11.5 million cost to build Linkwood Primary School in Elgin, the region’s newest primary school, and nearly half the £42 million cost to build Lossiemouth High School, the newest secondary school.

The largest individual debt is £31,583.19 at an IV36 address, which is the equivalent of not a penny of council tax paid on a band D property for 22 years.

The outstanding amount represents about a third of the £49.6 million expected to be taken in from council tax fees in the current financial year.

Moray Council has encouraged anyone struggling to pay council tax to contact them to discuss their circumstances confidentially.

The 10 Moray properties with the most council tax debt

Moray Council has provided partial postcodes of the properties with the highest individual council tax debts.

The local authority has only provided the first four characters of the postcodes, warning that providing any more could identify individual homes.

IV36 (Forres, Findhorn, Kinloss, Dunphail area) – £31,583.19

AB55 (Keith, Dufftown area) – £24,643.18

AB38 (Aberlour, Rothes, Craigellachie, Knockando area) – £23,260.64

AB56 (Buckie, Portgordon, Cullen area) – £22,980.09

IV36 – £22,714.04

AB55 – £22,608.67

AB56 – £22,215.14

IV30 – (Elgin, Lhanbryde, Hopeman, Burghead area) – £21,910.21

AB56 – £20,660.09

IV36 – £20,582.07

The Moray postcodes with the most collective council tax debt

Moray Council has also published how much collective council tax debt there is in each postcode area.

Again, the local authority has only provided the first four characters due to the risk of identifying individual homes.

IV30 (Elgin, Lhanbryde, Hopeman, Burghead area) – £7,688,898.60

IV36 (Forres, Findhorn, Kinloss, Dunphail area) – £3,213,285.31

AB56 (Buckie, Porgordon, Cullen area) – £2,728,775.36

AB55 (Keith, Dufftown area) – £1,809,342.14

IV31 (Lossiemouth area) – £1,425,118.38

IV32 (Fochabers, Mosstodloch, Garmouth area) – £832,173.63

AB38 (Aberlour, Rothes, Craigellachie, Knockando area) – £726,712.64

AB37 (Tomintoul, Ballindalloch area) – £202,615.84

AB54 (Cabrach, Rothiemay and Coachford) – £139,862.58

What to do if you have council tax concerns

Moray Council has stressed it is committed to assisting to helping people to pay their council tax.

It says that anyone who gets into difficulties should contact them as soon as possible to discuss their circumstances confidentially.

If an instalment is missed then a reminder notice could be issued. Two reminder notices can be issued in a single financial year before a final notice is sent.

Moray Council says the balance could then be passed to the Sheriff Court for enforcement action as a “last resort”, which could result in a 10% surcharge on the debt.

Where to get help and advice from

Moray Council recommends contacting its Money Advice Moray service for free and confidential advice on managing debt. Appointments can be arranged by calling 0300 1234563.

The Citizens Advice Bureau has a base in Elgin with outreach services in Buckie, Keith, Forres, Dufftown and Tomintoul.

Call 01343 55163 to make an appointment, 01343 550088 for advice or e-mail bureau@moraycab.casonline.org.uk for information.