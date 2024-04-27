Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino believes VAR has ‘damaged English football’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino believes VAR has ‘damaged English football’

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino, centre, is unhappy with VAR after his side were denied a stoppage-time winner at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino, centre, is unhappy with VAR after his side were denied a stoppage-time winner at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says VAR is “damaging English football” after his side were denied an injury-time winner at Aston Villa.

The Blues thought they had overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit at Villa Park when Axel Disasi crashed home a header only for it to be ruled out for a foul on Diego Carlos in the build-up.

Referee Craig Pawson did not award the foul in real time but did so after being advised to check the pitchside monitor by VAR Christopher Kavanagh.

It puts the decision-review system further in the spotlight after Nottingham Forest accused VAR Stuart Attwell of being biased after he failed to intervene on three penalty decisions.

“Everyone that was watching the game will feel disappointed,” Pochettino said on TNT Sports.

“Two different things the referee said it was a foul and disallowed the goal and then going to the VAR to confirm.

“The referee is unbelievable and it’s ridiculous. It is difficult to accept, these type of things in the semi-final [FA Cup against Man City] two weeks ago it was handball and it was no penalty, the referee he didn’t check it.

Craig Pawson
Referee Craig Pawson had to consult the pitchside VAR screen before ruling out Chelsea’s match-winner (David Davies/PA)

“It is painful as it has damaged English football and I think Villa players and their fans didn’t understand why the goal was disallowed.

“They said it was foul and if you see the challenge what happened if we go into every single challenge like this it is going to be a foul and we wouldn’t finish the game with 11 [players].

“We can talk about the performance or the decision – it is damaging the game.

“I am calm and it is only to help. Now, we have to move on and it will be in the headlines with the disallowed goal.”

Axel Disasi
Axel Disasi thought he had completed Chelsea’s comeback at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA)

Four days on from their horror night at Arsenal on Tuesday, where they lost 5-0, it looked like being another difficult evening for Chelsea when they fell 2-0 down at half-time to Marc Cucurella’s own goal and a Morgan Rogers strike.

But they rallied in the second half and levelled through Noni Madueke and Conor Gallagher goals before the stoppage-time drama.

Despite blowing a 2-0 lead, Villa will see this as a point gained after looking leggy and below their best.

They moved seven points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification, but Spurs have three games in hand.

Unai Emery’s men, who have a growing injury list and a Europa Conference League semi-final to contend with, will still be favourites for the top four as the London club have Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City still to play.

They suffered more injury woe as influential goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez went off at half-time with a hamstring issue, while Youri Tielemans limped off with a groin problem.

Unai Emery
Unai Emery remained positive despite letting a two-goal lead slip (Nick Potts/PA)

Emery said: “Tomorrow we will test him (Martinez). And with the injury with Tielemans, we will wait for tomorrow. Hopefully not a lot.

“Martinez is very important – that’s clear. He saves us a lot. But Robin (Olsen) saved us in minute 90 in a man-on-man against (Cole) Palmer.

“We are very happy, even with the point we achieved today. Our way is to be consistent. And 35 matches with 67 points. Analysing the match, of course, for Chelsea were contenders to be in the top four, to have the difference we have in the table is good.”