‘Nobody is going to stop us’: Why the Stoltman brothers think they’ll be the ones to beat at this year’s World’s Strongest Man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Nobody is going to stop us’: Why the Stoltman brothers think they’ll be the ones to beat at this year’s World’s Strongest Man

Tom and Luke say they have never been better prepared to take on the world's best.

Tom and Luke Stoltman smiling at camera in the gym.
Tom and Luke Stoltman are ready to take on the world's best. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

With the European and British Strongest Man titles already secured, the Stoltman brothers are aiming to complete a triple crown at World’s Strongest Man.

Together Tom and Luke will take on the biggest heavyweights in the world at the competition, which begins in the US this week.

The Highland duo are at the peak of their powers ahead of the gruelling events with big wins to boost their build-up.

Tom, who stands at a towering 6ft 8ins, is aiming to become one of a select few to conquer the world three times. Meanwhile, Luke regained his European title earlier this month.

And both believe they are better prepared than ever to outmuscle the global competition.

Mindset key to Tom and Luke’s World’s Strongest Man bid

This year the Stoltman brothers have recruited extra help in their question to conquer World’s Strongest Man.

Instead of focussing purely on their physical prowess, they have also devoted time to their mental strength.

This year they have been working with a sport psychologist who has helped the England men’s football get over their jinx of penalty shootouts.

Tom Stoltman kissing Worlds Strongest Man trophy with Scotland flag wrapped round him.
Tom Stoltman believes he has what it takes to reclaim his title. Image: World’s Strongest Man

Luke, better known as The Highland Oak, said: “We’ve been picking up some tips and tricks, talking about the importance of breathing right, visualising what you’re doing and taking that into your performance.

“It’s been an investment for us financially, but that’s the level we want to be at.

“When we started we were maybe just happy to be at these events and that was it, but we want to take it up a level now.

“It’s technique too. When you look at some of the tournaments the events come down to fractions of a second. It can’t just be about how strong you are, you’ve got to be able to move fast too.”

This year Tom, also known as The Albatross due to his massive arm span, is aiming to win his third global title, which would put him in an elite group with just five others.

Luke Stoltman lifting weights.
Luke Stoltman is currently Europe’s Strongest Man. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After coming second last year, he believes he’s added more tools to his armoury to get back on top.

The reigning British Strongest Man said: “This year I’m the most mentally confident that I’ve ever been. Every single year you’ve got to think about getting better and better.

“I wasn’t 100% last year, it was damage limitation. I’ve added things this year though in my recovery and psychology.

“I believe I’m the strongest person in the world. If I perform at my 100% then nobody is going to beat me.”

What it takes to be a Stoltman strongman

To get to the top of World’s Strongest Man, the Stoltmans follow a strict training and diet regime.

Ahead of the competition, Tom consumes anywhere between 8,000 and 9,000 calories a day to ensure his body is fuelled to lift incredible weights.

Days begin with up to eight eggs for breakfast, topped off with mushrooms, followed by porridge, followed by up to 1kg of meat throughout the day.

Menu showing Tom and Luke's diet
How Tom and Luke have prepared for previous tournaments.

Tom said: “You have to be strict to a certain extent, but it isn’t body building, which is the reason why we are so heavy.

“Food is fuel at the end of the day. I’ll have a burger before a two or three-hour training session because I need that energy to stay in my system.

“It’s not really eating different stuff, it’s just bigger quantities. At the weekend I cheat and have what I want, to a certain extent.”

The brothers have a rigorous daily training schedule, including three hours in the gymn, one hour of physiotherapy, one hour of condition and a further hour in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Tom and Luke Stoltman smiling holding weights.
The brothers have established their own gym in their Invergordon hometown. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They’re in their own Stoltman Strength Centre in Invergordon four days a week with more familiar gym equipment.

One day a week they take their workouts to a warehouse owned by Ross-shire Engineering they use for their more unconventional exercises.

Luke: “We’ve had the Strength Centre since 2019 and we’ve got 100 members that come and train. It gets quite busy with people wanting to see Tom and I train, which is fun.

“For the more specialist stuff we’ve got the warehouse. We want to build a facility that would encompass everything we want to do.”

How Tom Stoltman became two-time World’s Strongest Man champion

World’s Strongest Man is a Christmas tradition

This year’s World’s Strongest Man is in Myrtle Beach in South Carolina from May 1 to 5.

However, while the athletes will be pushing their bodies to the limit in over 20C in the US, Scottish audiences will need to wait until the heart of winter to watch the action on TV.

For 40 years the tournament has been a fixture of Christmas television, and current broadcaster Channel 5 show no sign of moving from that.

Luke Stoltman smiling holding weight.
Luke Stoltman always watches World’s Strongest Man at Christmas. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The contrast means the brothers benefit from a double hit for their business every year.

Luke said: “You can see it in the merchandise sales, they go through the roof every Christmas.

“It’s a busy time, I almost wish it was Christmas every day.

“I enjoyed watching it growing up on TV and I still do. They do a good job with it now. They really go into the stories and I learn more about the competitors.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Rodrigo Falcon has been missing for more than a year.
Body discovered near Aviemore - family of missing man Rodrigo Falcon informed
Residents have formed a campaign group to fight the wind farm
'These turbines would change everything': Caithness community rallies against wind farm plan
Officers continue to appeal for any information on his disappearance two years ago. Image: Police Scotland
Search continues for man who disappeared in the Highlands two years ago
4 May 2018: Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children. Picture: Andrew Smith (NO CREDIT)
Serial Highland sex attacker who preyed on children locked up for eight years
Young couple standing in front of Springfield Property sign
First-time buyers 'devastated' as plans for new homes in Drumnadrochit rejected
New food waste bins being delivered in Ross and Cromarty. Image: Highland Council
Highland bin changes: New recycling bins delivered to Ross-shire homes, everyone in Inverness to…
The island comes equipped with its own helipad. Image: Rightmove.
West coast island formerly owned by rockstar on sale for £2.5m
This architect-designed Beauly house is on the market for £600,000. Image: Hamish Property Professionals
£600k Beauly architect-designed house for sale
Marelle Sturrock's sister has raised over £4,000 in her memory a year on from her death. Image: Facebook
Sister of murdered Wick mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock raises thousands in her memory one year…
Raymond and Ruby Sutherland are aiming for retirement. Image: Sandy McCook, Inverness
'Truly stunning' Kingussie guest house for sale as owners head for retirement

Conversation