Gallery: Little ones take on 1k challenge at RunFest

Take a look at the very best pictures taken as the kids took on the Press and Journal charity Run Fest.

Youngsters get going as part of RunFest. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Youngsters get going as part of RunFest. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming & Jamie Ross

Runners from Aberdeen and across the world took to the tarmac in the P&J’s very first RunFest this weekend.

Over 1,000 people of all ages lined up at the P&J Live to take part in three different races when the starting gun was fired this morning.

Runners were given the chance to choose between a 10K, 5K and 1K junior race in a day of fun for a good cause.

The event raised money for the P&J Community Fund as part of the our 275th anniversary celebrations,

The race aided a number of great local causes as well, including; Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland.

Can you see your kids pictured at RunFest?

Children aged 12 and under took on the junior 1k fun race as the kids also got involved in the festivities.

Photographers from the Press and Journal also made it down on the big day to capture all the excitement.

Here is the very best of the action from the little one’s 1k race:

Juniors make their way around the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way around the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way around the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way around the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way around the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way around the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Pictured are Richard and Claire Burnett with Aaron and Callum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors make their way through the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior run warm up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The junior fun run approach the start line. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Warm up for the junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Laura and Evie Atkinson at the fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The junior fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors take part in RunFest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Juniors celebrate after completing the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors celebrate after completing the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Juniors celebrate after completing the course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

