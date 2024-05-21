Sheriff from Dundee removed from office after sexual misconduct probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff from Dundee removed from office after sexual misconduct probe

First Minister John Swinney has formally laid an order to remove Sheriff Jack Brown from his £160,000 post.

By Jamie Buchan
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
A sheriff at the centre of a sexual misconduct probe has been removed from office.

Former Dundee solicitor Jack Brown was formally struck off by First Minister John Swinney following a damning judicial tribunal ruling.

In a report to the Scottish Parliament, the Aberdeen-based sheriff was said to have behaved “entirely inappropriately” towards a female lawyer and another woman.

It was ruled he was “unfit for judicial office” after he “took advantage of his greater seniority to assert his dominant position.”

Mr Swinney on Tuesday laid an ordered to remove Mr Brown from his £160,000-a-year post in the Grampian, Highland and Islands sheriffdom from June 7.

Former Deputy First Minister and Perthshire MSP John Swinney
First Minister John Swinney. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Given the nature and gravity of the tribunal’s findings,” said Mr Swinney, “there are compelling reasons to remove Sheriff Brown.”

He added: “The tribunal has reported serious concerns as to his character and integrity, contrary to the standards of conduct and probity expected of anyone holding judicial office.”

Suspended on full pay

A behind-closed-doors disciplinary hearing, called by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, began hearing evidence in January.

Dundee University graduate Sheriff Brown, who set up his own practice in the city in 1996, was suspended on full pay when allegations of sexual harassment emerged against him five years ago.

Monday 12th November 2018, Aberdeen, Scotland. Sheriff Jack Brown leaving the court in Aberdeen. Image: Newsline Media

He was accused by a female lawyer – known as X and referred to as Miss D in the report – of acting inappropriately around her in 2018.

X had alleged inappropriate and unwelcome physical contact towards her, including a claim that he patted her bottom and referred to “your pretty face.”

The sheriff, who denies any “wrongful conduct,” was arrested and charged in relation to the allegations in January 2019.

However prosecutors dropped the case three months later.

Instead, a Fitness for Judicial Office Tribunal was arranged to investigate the claims.

One allegation, that Mr Brown had hugged X and made a remark towards her, was upheld.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

The tribunal ruled his behaviour had been “entirely inappropriate” and he had “failed to respect proper professional boundaries.”

However the other allegations made by X had not been established on the balance of probabilities, it found.

The initial tribunal further concluded that Mr Brown’s behaviour did not merit him being removed from office.

A second tribunal was called after lawyers for X challenged the Court of Sessions findings.

Her legal team successfully argued the tribunal had failed to consider statements from the two other women – named as B and C – interviewed by police.

Judge Lord Woolman agreed to quash the decision, noting X had not received a “fair crack of the whip.”

Allegations upheld

In his findings for the Scottish Parliament, tribunal chairman Lord Malcolm stated – in the unanimous view of a four-person panel – “his continuance in office would be likely to impact on public trust in the due administration of justice in our courts and bring it into disrepute.”

Lord Malcolm.

They upheld allegations that in late 2001 or early 2002 at court, he kissed C on the lips and in 2004 at court, he squeezed her buttocks.

In 2018, in court he touched X on the cheek.

And also in 2018, he was alone in his chambers with X when he remarked: “Much as I would love to chat to your pretty face all day, I’m sure you have better things to do,” before hugging her inappropriately and causing his face to linger on her shoulder.

Lord Malcolm stated Sheriff Brown “took advantage of his greater seniority to assert his dominant position” and his approach to X would have caused her “alarm and distress.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

