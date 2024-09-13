The P&J’s data journalism team wins second award for Aberdeen and Inverness high street series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The P&J’s data journalism team wins second award for Aberdeen and Inverness high street series

The Press Gazette award recognises excellence in the digital media industry across the UK and further afield.

By The Press and Journal Team
Union Street. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Union Street. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal’s data journalism team has scooped up a prestigious Future of Media award.

The awards are run by industry publication the Press Gazette.

They aim to recognise excellence in the digital media industry across the UK and further afield.

Judges recognised the team, comprised of Lesley-Anne Kelly, Emma Morrice and Ema Sabljak, for their work tracking vacancy rates across retail units in Aberdeen and Inverness city centres.

They said: “This is an example of extraordinary data gathering and reporting filling in an important knowledge gap and utilising visual tools to illustrate the extent of the problem and drive change.”

It comes just a few months after the same project was awarded an international journalism award by the World Association of News Publishers.

a rosette-style graphic depicting The Courier and Press and Journal's Digital Media Award for Best Data Visualisation.
The Courier and Press and Journal’s Digital Media Award for Best Data Visualisation. Supplied by The World Association of News Publishers

Head of data journalism, Lesley-Anne Kelly said: “This is by far our most painstakingly manual project, with every unit on or maps hand drawn and manually categorised.

“We aimed to highlight a data gap and use that data to push for improvements in the cities we live in, so it’s incredible to be recognised for that effort.”

As part of the High Street Tracking project, the data journalism team record changes to retail units on an almost daily basis.

They also get out on foot once per quarter to quality assure the data in Aberdeen, with the data in Inverness regularly checked by reporters in the local office.

The data is visualised using 3d building maps and charts.

Who owns Aberdeen’s Union Street?

Since launching the project, the team has built upon the initial cache of data.

They investigated property ownership records and dug into who the landlords are of the vacant units in Aberdeen’s Union Street.

three men walk by 57-59 Union Street, which formerly homed Shack Buffet.
57-59 Union Street, which formerly homed Shack Buffet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Organizers held the Future of Media Awards in London on Thursday as part of the Future of Media Technology conference.

Conversation