Tour of Britain spectators promised a wheelie fun time at Aberdeen’s family-friendly entertainment village

Families turning out to cheer on the Tour of Britain in Aberdeen this weekend can look forward to a whole host of fun.

Two-wheeled stunt shows, a pedal powered cinema and climbing walls are among the free activities lined up for the Beach Esplanade on Sunday.

As 120 world-class cyclists race to the finish-line at the beach, the Getabout Activity Village will have an array of entertainment on offer to keep spectators young and old happy.

Family fun at the Tour of Britain in Aberdeen

Open from 10.30am-4pm, there will be entertainment acts, games, a bike track and obstacle course, a climbing wall and even Sustrans’s pedal powdered cinema.

Families and friends can also try out battery powered electrical vehicles and Ninebot go-karts, or take in a BMX stunt show at 11.30am, 1pm or 2.30pm.

There will also be various stalls promoting sustainable travel, and the Bike Doctor will be on hand to service attendees’ bikes.

Grampian District Pipe and Drums will be performing throughout the day, while Graham Benson will be doing unicycle displays as the Balloon Mannies impress with their creations.

City council leader Jenny Laing said: “The Getabout Activity Village will create a fantastic atmosphere as we await the elite cyclists. The activity programme is designed to appeal to all ages with a great family feel and we are delighted to welcome both residents and visitors.

“As well as being a great celebration of cycling, the Tour of Britain will have a huge part to play in our post-Covid economic recovery plans.”

NHS Grampian has also announced its Covid vaccination team will be at the activity village throughout the day to give anyone aged 16 or over their first jab.

Roads across the city and shire will be closed as the teams make their way to to the finish line, check the full list here.

