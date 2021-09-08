Schoolboy Joe Anderson continues to learn after first Highland League start for Wick

Every day is a school day for Wick Academy’s Joe Anderson as he continues his education and learns his footballing trade in the Breedon Highland League.

The 16-year-old fifth year pupil at Wick High School made his first start for the Scorries at the weekend in their 1-1 draw with Rothes.

Anderson impressed against the Speysiders and thanked manager Gary Manson for putting his faith in him and giving him an opportunity in the Highland League at a young age.

He said; “It was my first start, but I’ve played a few minutes here and there this season before that.

“It’s tough playing in the Highland League, but I thought I adapted well on Saturday against Rothes.

“I’m really enjoying being involved and Gary Manson has put a lot of trust in me playing me in the Highland League at 16 so hopefully I can repay him.”

Anderson bounced back

The only blot on Anderson’s copybook against Rothes was being caught in possession on the edge of his own area which allowed Ross Gunn to put the home side ahead.

However, he recovered well from that mistake as Wick came back to take a point.

Anderson added: “I felt we had a better second half than the first, particularly myself individually.

“But we managed to come back from that in the second half and get something from the game which was good.

“I was very disappointed (after Rothes scored), being young and coming into the team I thought I’d let the boys down.

“But the other boys helped me a lot, the captain Jack Halliday gave me some encouragement and helped me.”

Hopes for first victory

Wick have yet to win this season, although the Caithness outfit have drawn six of their eight league fixtures.

Anderson hopes the Scorries can build on a good performance against Rothes and secure their first win.

He said: “We had a few chances at the end, but we didn’t manage to take them.

“If we’d taken our chances we could have won, but it’s a good point for us because Rothes are a good side.

“We haven’t won yet this season, but it was a good point and a good performance.

“We just need to take that forward and try to build on it.”