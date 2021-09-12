Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police close north-east road after cyclist comes off from bike

By Daniel Boal
September 12, 2021, 6:17 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 9:24 pm
The B9126 closed due to an RTC involving a cyclist
The B9126 closed due to an RTC involving a cyclist

A north-east road has been closed after a cyclist came off his bike near Westhill.

Emergency services were called to the B9126 Lyne of Skene road at about 2.40pm.

The route remains shut in both directions between the A944 Aberdeen to Alford and B977 Kintore to Echt roads.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The B9126 closed due to an RTC involving a cyclist

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a cyclist coming of his bike on the B9126 near Skene, Westhill around 2.40pm on Sunday, September 12.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road remains closed between the A944 and the B977.”

ROAD TRAFFIC COLLISIONPolice Scotland are advising motorists of a road closure on the B9126 in both directions, between A944 and B977 at Lyne of Skene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 12 September 2021

More as we get it.

For all of the latest breaking incident in Aberdeen as they happen, join our new Facebook group HERE.

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal