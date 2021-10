China’s overseas coal moratorium ups challenges for Asia, gas needed as a bridging fuel China’s announcement at the United Nations General Assembly that it will no longer build any new coal-fired power plants abroad accelerates the energy transition in Asia’s emerging markets but also raises challenges, according to a new analysis by the IHS Markit Global Power and Renewables service.

Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone appoints legal adviser Shepherd and Wedderburn has been appointed as legal adviser for the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) earmarked for Aberdeen.

Tems clinches six-figure deal for work in Gulf of Mexico Aberdeen-based Tems International has secured three new contracts worth a total of more than £500,000 for work in the Gulf of Mexico.