Kinellar School closed as ‘number of’ staff wait for Covid test results

A north-east primary school is shut today due to the number of staff waiting for Covid test results.

Kinellar Primary, in Blackburn, has reverted back to online learning for the day.

It comes as a “number of” staff wait for their results of a Covid test.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Kinellar School is closed today due to a number of colleagues awaiting the results of PCR tests for Covid-19.

“We remain confident in the enhanced cleaning programme and vast range of mitigating measures in place at the school and we are continuing to work closely alongside NHS Grampian’s health protection team.”

She added that the local authority has some of the highest rates for school staff undertaking LFD testing, meaning cases can be caught early limiting transmission.

It is planned that the school will reopen to all pupils tomorrow.

Staff absences in the north-east have risen in the past month, with 137 members of staff in Aberdeenshire being absent on September 14.

Furthermore, 4.4% of pupils were absent from school in Aberdeenshire on September 13 due to the virus.

On Sunday September 19, a total of 3,833 people tested positive for the virus in 24 hours.

Additionally, there were 1,074 people in hospital on Sunday with Covid-19, and 100 people in intensive care across Scotland.

Young people aged 12 and older can now receive a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.