Corrieshalloch Nature Reserve re-opened after suspension bridge reviewed

A national park has been re-opened after being closed due to visitors repeatedly ignoring safety signs about a dangerous spot.

The suspension bridge at Corrieshalloch Gorge National Nature Reserve had been closed as a precaution after an inspection flagged safety concerns.

Staff members had witnessed visitors ignoring barriers and signs, forcing them to close off the entire site.

However, after a visit from contractors and a series of repairs to the suspension bridge, both the bridge and wider site are open once again.

Visitors have been reminded that there should be a maximum of six people on the bridge at any one time.

Plans to improve the site are in motion

Designs to improve visitor facilities at the National Trust for Scotland Corrieshalloch site in Wester Ross, which welcomes more than 100,000 visitors per year, were submitted for planning approval with Highland Council in May this year.

The charity has created plans for new visitor facilities at the Gorge, which will include toilets, wifi and improved parking facilities.

Around £920,000 in funding has been secured from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund as part of the projected £2.3 million project.

And, will feature as part of a new almost £9 million Scottish programme of projects to invest in the Highlands and islands.