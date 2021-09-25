Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Iconic sign for His Majesty’s Theatre shining again after eco-friendly revamp

By Craig Munro
September 25, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 3:52 pm
HMT's lighting techs test the new LED strips around the sign's letters.

One of Aberdeen’s most recognisable signs has been placed back on the facade of His Majesty’s Theatre after being restored over lockdown.

The Rosemount Viaduct landmark had been looking a bit worse for wear over the past few years, with some letters missing and the remaining ones losing their brassy shine.

But the closure of the theatre over the past year and a half provided the perfect opportunity to spruce it up – and the newly reinstated sign even has a smaller carbon footprint than its predecessor.

The old neon light strips behind the letters have been replaced with more modern LED versions, which are more eco-friendly, easier to control, and longer-lasting.

The technical crew at His Majesty’s Theatre cleaning the sign. Picture from Aberdeen Performing Arts

Greig Dempster, the chief electrician at HMT, said: “Our iconic His Majesty’s Theatre sign needed a bit of TLC, so our technical team here at the theatre carefully took down each letter, replaced all the light fittings, installed a new control system and polished each one to a beautiful shine.

“Not only are the new LED lights brighter, they are more energy efficient and the new controller means the sign can be switched off late at night to help save power too.”

The revamp was completed just in time for the reopening of the theatre for the first time since March last year, earlier this month.

The restored sign on the theatre’s frontage. Picture by Wullie Marr

Students from Aberdeen University were the first people to tread the historic boards at HMT in 18 months, when their show Freezin opened on September 14.

The performance was made even more special by the fact it was the 100th anniversary of the Aberdeen Student Show, and P&J reviewer Scott Begbie described it as “bright, boisterous and fun“.

Coming up next at the category A-listed theatre, which will turn 115 years old in December, is Gene Kelly’s ballet Starstruck.

People can catch the Scottish Ballet production between October 7 and 9.

