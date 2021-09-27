Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Festive fund’ for community Christmas and New Year events in Aberdeen opens for applications

By Craig Munro
September 27, 2021, 12:07 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 12:54 pm
Union Street at Christmas. Picture by Paul Glendell

Aberdeen City Council has opened its Festive Fund for applications, allowing city communities to get small financial grants towards Christmas and Hogmanay events.

Groups and organisations are able to apply for up to £350, to be spent either on arranging festive celebrations in their local community or on developing an existing event.

The money can be used for entertainment, venue hire, transport, staffing, decorations and catering – though it can not be used to pay for alcohol.

All applications should be returned by midday on October 29, with Christmas events to be held between November 22 and December 30, and Hogmanay events between December 31 and January 2.

The events should also take place within the Aberdeen city limits.

‘Bring festive joy to communities’

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said: “Our city centre can be a very special place at Christmas, offering great shopping and hosting events, but we want communities across Aberdeen to enjoy the council’s support in making the festive season sparkle.

“Many residents give up their own free time to help organise local events and the Community Festive Fund can help towards paying for venue hire, transport, entertainment or catering.

“Applications are welcome from all, and we are especially interested in hearing from new groups who wish to benefit from the fund.

“This is a great chance to bring festive joy to the heart of our communities.”

Due to the number of applications anticipated, the council has said it is likely that funds will be allocated on a proportional basis.

Further details can be found on the Aberdeen Events website here, and the application form can be found here.

