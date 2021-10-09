Tradition comes up trumps at The Garlogie Inn

When it comes to good food, it pays to keep things simple.

I’m all for a fancy concoction, served on a piece of slate complete with edible flowers.

But sometimes you just fancy some home cooked scran, with a dollop of excellent service for good measure.

With this hearty vision in mind, I decided to book a table at The Garlogie Inn and headed out to meet my in-laws on Friday night.

This family run bar and restaurant can be found just outside Westhill, with a large car park and children’s play area.

I chose carefully, and not least because my mother-in-law is an excellent cook.

From macaroni to skirlie or mince and tatties, she always dishes up delicious meals. And with my father-in-law used to such delights after more than 30 years of marriage, his pallet is equally discerning.

The evening got off to a good start after I was 15 minutes late. Please say I’m not the only one to get hopelessly lost on the AWPR?

The staff were very understanding, and showed my in-laws to our pre-booked table before I finally made it to the car park.

Seated in the conservatory, we lucked out with a view of fields and woodland.

That’s one of the things I love about The Garlogie Inn. It’s not that far out of town, but it offers the most beautiful views.

There’s even a lovely outdoor garden, where I noted several people were sat with dogs and a pint. A Friday night well spent in my eyes.

Having discussed the downfalls of Google maps, we didn’t have long to wait before our food arrived.

The Food

There was plenty of choice on the menu alongside the specials board, but we kept things traditional.

Both myself and my father-in-law opted for scampi, whilst my partner’s mum chose macaroni cheese.

We also indulged in a side order of onion rings.

The food was piping hot, and we waited patiently before digging in. If you’ve ever burnt your mouth, you’ll understand our hesitation.

The scampi, cooked to perfection. I’ve sampled many a scampi dish, and there’s nothing worse than discovering that it’s soggy on the inside.

This certainly wasn’t the case here, and a squeeze of lemon added even more flavour.

When it comes to a side salad, I’m a take it or leave it kind of person. But as salads go, I would say this was a superior offering.

There was a great mix of leaves, cucumber and red onion – complete with a drizzle of sweet dressing.

The chips didn’t let the side down either, but it was the onion rings that notched things up a level.

Not too greasy, not too crunchy, and very moreish. Having ordered a portion each, we agreed that one bowl to share would have been more than enough.

Did we finish our greedy helping? Well, if this is a judgement free zone, of course we did!

We were in agreement however, that it would have been nice to have home made tartar sauce as opposed to small sachets.

But with the pressure which the kitchen is undoubtedly under, alongside Covid regulations, this may well not have been feasible for the hard-working staff.

My mother-in-law was rather quiet, and I’m sure she won’t mind me saying that this is a rare occurrence!

Her macaroni cheese hit the right spot, with a delicious sauce to boot. She finished the portion with relish, a sure sign that she approved.

Next up was the main event in my eyes. I am a dessert kind of girl, having foregone breaded brie wedges complete with a raspberry fruit coulis on the starter menu – so I could leave room to get my pudding fix.

The sweet menu was mighty impressive, and I was sorely tempted by the Bennachie Affogato.

I would like to think I’m the kind of person who doesn’t have many regrets. But oh, how I made an error of gastro judgement on this occasion.

The brownie was on the dry side, and didn’t have that moist and gooey quality which I seek out.

My father-in-law, however, chose well. Sticky toffee pudding and salted caramel ice cream.

It had clearly been made fresh rather than whacked in a microwave, and he declared it as “munching” which is the finest compliment in our family.

My mother-in-law settled with a coffee, but we were both really impressed with the drinks menu.

Bottles of wine were priced at £18.50, which is beyond reasonable if you ask me.

By the time it came to leave, there wasn’t a spare seat to be had!

And what a lovely sight it made, to see people enjoying fine food or exchanging news at the bar.

The Garlogie Inn is clearly a favourite with many, and it’s not difficult to see why.

The Verdict

The food was delicious, and the atmosphere was also fantastic. There was no need for loud music to drown out an awkward silence, and the burble of conversation and laughter was such a tonic.

The menu was varied with some well thought out twists on classic dishes, and staff couldn’t have done enough for us.

On arriving home, my phone buzzed with a picture reminder. Three years ago to the day, we had sat together at The Garlogie Inn, but I had no idea prior to booking this time round.

Fate is a marvellous thing, only we won’t leave it quite so long for another visit next time.

Price: £61.75

To find our more about the Garlogie Inn check out their website, Facebook or Instagram pages.