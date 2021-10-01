Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘You are not trying hard enough’: Ross Thomson’s Facebook troll criticised in court

By Ciaran Shanks
October 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
Reece Cuthbert abused Ross Thomson online.

A Facebook troll who abused a former north-east politician has been accused by social workers of “not trying hard enough”.

Reece Cuthbert is awaiting sentencing for targeting ex-Conservative MP Ross Thomson on July 13 2019.

The 26-year-old is currently subject to a structured deferred sentence, which involves him meeting with social workers ahead of the case being disposed.

Cuthbert previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sending Mr Thomson messages that were “grossly offensive” and of “indecent, obscene or menacing” character.

Cuthbert returned to the dock before Sheriff Gregor Murray today following the preparation of a new social work report.

Sheriff Murray said: “The charitable view is that you are benefiting from the assistance provided to you and hopefully you will be suitable for a community-based disposal.

“The cynical view is that you are not trying hard enough.

“The social workers have doubts about you.

“It’s up to you to prove them and me wrong.”

Cuthbert pepper-sprayed police officers

Mr Thomson was the Conservative MP for Aberdeen South between June 2017 and November 2019.

He did not seek re-election following sexual misconduct allegations but was cleared by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last October.

Cuthbert, of Haddington Avenue, Dundee, was previously locked-up after a vicious attack on two police officers sent to arrest him.

He used the officers’ pepper spray against them and tried to gouge the eye of one officer.

In March 2020, Cuthbert was ordered to pay £1,300 in compensation for punching a woman he didn’t know and making racist remarks towards two men in Dundee city centre.

Sentence was further deferred on Cuthbert until November for a further social work report to be prepared.

