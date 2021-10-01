‘You are not trying hard enough’: Ross Thomson’s Facebook troll criticised in court

A Facebook troll who abused a former north-east politician has been accused by social workers of “not trying hard enough”.

Reece Cuthbert is awaiting sentencing for targeting ex-Conservative MP Ross Thomson on July 13 2019.

The 26-year-old is currently subject to a structured deferred sentence, which involves him meeting with social workers ahead of the case being disposed.

Cuthbert previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sending Mr Thomson messages that were “grossly offensive” and of “indecent, obscene or menacing” character.

Cuthbert returned to the dock before Sheriff Gregor Murray today following the preparation of a new social work report.

Sheriff Murray said: “The charitable view is that you are benefiting from the assistance provided to you and hopefully you will be suitable for a community-based disposal.

“The cynical view is that you are not trying hard enough.

“The social workers have doubts about you.

“It’s up to you to prove them and me wrong.”

Cuthbert pepper-sprayed police officers

Mr Thomson was the Conservative MP for Aberdeen South between June 2017 and November 2019.

He did not seek re-election following sexual misconduct allegations but was cleared by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last October.

Cuthbert, of Haddington Avenue, Dundee, was previously locked-up after a vicious attack on two police officers sent to arrest him.

He used the officers’ pepper spray against them and tried to gouge the eye of one officer.

In March 2020, Cuthbert was ordered to pay £1,300 in compensation for punching a woman he didn’t know and making racist remarks towards two men in Dundee city centre.

Sentence was further deferred on Cuthbert until November for a further social work report to be prepared.