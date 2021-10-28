Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trick or treat in style with these spooky costumes

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Witch costume, ages 1-9, £10-£12, Matalan.

Halloween is a different story this year compared to last, when primary schoolchildren were hanging on the words of politicians to see what the script was with trick or treating.

This year Halloween is looking a lot more normal – in so far as wearing creepy costumes and scaring the pants off the neighbours is normal.

For a lot of youngsters, Halloween is their favourite celebration – no offence, Santa. They look forward to it all year and start planning their outfits some time around the end of August.

And those costumes do take some planning because Halloween paraphernalia in the shops seems to be selling out faster and getting put back in the storeroom quicker with each passing year.

Last year there wasn’t a decent pumpkin to be had after October 29 while Harry Potter robes and werewolf outfits were spotted on sale on October 30.

Dare to DIY?

This year Cruella the movie is sure to be inspiring a lot of homemade costumes, with the “rubbish” dress particularly desirable.

All that is needed to create the long, flowing gown with its jumble of different fabrics that looked like trash is a sewing machine, lots of spare material and a dash of creative flair.

For those who don’t have the time or inclination to do DIY dressmaking, the shops are currently full of fabulous Halloween costumes for kids.

In the US a Halloween costume doesn’t necessarily have to be scary, a trend which is trickling through here with all sorts of outfits now counted as Halloween wear.

Just remember while you’re out shopping to pick up plenty of treats too – you don’t want to get on the wrong side of Cruella and company!

Our frightfully cool top costume picks:

Halloween Pink Prom Queen Fancy Dress Costume, from £11, George at Asda.
Halloween Little Pumpkin Sleepsuit, £12.99, M&Co.
Halloween Ghost Bride Fancy Dress Costume, from £11, George at Asda.
Child’s Black Vampire Cape, £6, Primark.
4 Halloween Red Devil Tutu Fancy Dress Costume, £5, George at Asda.
Halloween Print Dress, £9.99, M&Co.
Halloween Zombie Fancy Dress Costume, from £11, George at Asda.
Here For Treats Halloween T-shirt, £6.99, M&Co.
Baby Orange Pumpkin Costume, £12, Primark.

