Trick or treat in style with these spooky costumes

Halloween is a different story this year compared to last, when primary schoolchildren were hanging on the words of politicians to see what the script was with trick or treating.

This year Halloween is looking a lot more normal – in so far as wearing creepy costumes and scaring the pants off the neighbours is normal.

For a lot of youngsters, Halloween is their favourite celebration – no offence, Santa. They look forward to it all year and start planning their outfits some time around the end of August.

And those costumes do take some planning because Halloween paraphernalia in the shops seems to be selling out faster and getting put back in the storeroom quicker with each passing year.

Last year there wasn’t a decent pumpkin to be had after October 29 while Harry Potter robes and werewolf outfits were spotted on sale on October 30.

Dare to DIY?

This year Cruella the movie is sure to be inspiring a lot of homemade costumes, with the “rubbish” dress particularly desirable.

All that is needed to create the long, flowing gown with its jumble of different fabrics that looked like trash is a sewing machine, lots of spare material and a dash of creative flair.

For those who don’t have the time or inclination to do DIY dressmaking, the shops are currently full of fabulous Halloween costumes for kids.

In the US a Halloween costume doesn’t necessarily have to be scary, a trend which is trickling through here with all sorts of outfits now counted as Halloween wear.

Just remember while you’re out shopping to pick up plenty of treats too – you don’t want to get on the wrong side of Cruella and company!

Our frightfully cool top costume picks: