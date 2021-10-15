Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maud Railway Museum welcoming back visitors for the first time in two years

By Ellie Milne
October 15, 2021, 6:45 pm Updated: October 15, 2021, 6:58 pm
Volunteer guide Alistair Robertson is looking forward to welcoming back visitors this weekend

A north-east tourist attraction is preparing to welcome back visitors for the first time in two years this weekend.

The Maud Railway Museum will be opening its door on two weekends this month following a series of renovations – and a few upgrades to comply with Covid restrictions.

The re-opening has been delayed twice with the Friends of Maud Railway Museum initially hoping to get back on track in April.

Des Byrne, from Friends of Maud Railway Museum, said: “It’s a great relief  to see it all come together because we’ve got so many ideas and plans in mind and they’re all starting to drop into place.

“It’s been great to see everything come together in the last couple of weeks, it’s very rewarding to see all the effort everybody has put in beginning to show.”

Des Byrne and other volunteers, Alistair Robertson, Mike O’Dell, Ian Morrison, Alan Sangster and Tony Holman, at Maud Railway Museum. Picture by Jim Irvine.

A series of upgrades

The “work crew” has been busy painting the station’s buildings in the British Railway colours of the 1950s and have added a new pathed pathway to make access easier for visitors.

Last year, the museum was granted £20,750 from Museum Galleries Scotland to put towards upgrades on its toilet facilities, which were completed by Thistle Windows and Plumbing.

Two van bodies have also been bought from a local farm thanks to a grant from the Buchan Initiative Fund. The museum plans to use these to extend its scope and highlight its relationship with the agricultural community of the north-east.

Volunteer guide Alistair Robertson in the new audio visual room . Picture by Duncan Brown.

Lots to see and explore

There will be lots to explore when the museum re-opens, including the Peterhead Prison railway carriage and a former Royal Navy explosives wagon.

The old refreshment rooms have been leased from Aberdeenshire Council to house a display titled “Stations of the Formartine and Buchan Line” featuring historic video footage of local railways.

Mr Byrne said: “We’ve got a series of old films that were made by Aberdeenshire Council for schools about the local heritage and history of the railways.

“There’s all types of fascinating stuff in there from when they were built in the 1850s right the way through to the two World Wars and after. All together there’s a couple hours of video for people to watch on our lovely new projector.”

A new display on the Royal Navy Air Service Lenabo Airship Base has been installed ahead of the re-opening on Saturday. In the past, the base was reached by a short branch line from Longside which was only in action for six years.

Mr Byrne added: “This was an airship base used during the First World War where hydrogen was made out of slag from blast furnaces reacting with caustic soda to fill up the airships.”

A steam train arrives at Maud from Fraserburgh in the late 1950s. Picture by GNSR Association.

Recently donated to the museum is a railway wagon turntable which can now be viewed in its “very dismantled” state. It was previously used at the former Consolidated Pneumatic Factory is Fraserburgh.

Maud Railway Museum will be open October 16 to 17 and October 21 to 24 between 10.30am and 4pm.

