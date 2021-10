Woodside teams up with Heliogen on ‘breakthrough’ solar tech in US Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Woodside (ASX:WPL) is collaborating with US-based Heliogen, a provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, to build a 5 MW commercial-scale demonstration facility in California.

Koreans eye Indonesia offshore decommissioning market Korean firm Samin MTS is teaming up with Pertamina offshoot Elnusa (IDX:ELSA) to tap Indonesia’s giant offshore decommissioning wave.

233 years of rig contract backlog added in 2021 as Brent price climbs Higher oil prices look set to drive sustained rig demand in 2022, according to new analysis.