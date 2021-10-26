Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drink driver’s car got stuck on a dyke as he gave grandad a lift home

By Kathryn Wylie
October 26, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 26, 2021, 3:39 pm
David Gillespie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A drink driver who was giving his grandfather a lift crashed his car and got it stuck on top of a dyke.

David Gillespie was already banned from the road at the time but got behind the wheel of his grandad’s car after it was agreed he was “least drunk” of the two.

The 29-year-old, who had served less than two months of a previous roads ban when he crashed the car, was so drunk he struggled to stand up straight, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

As well as drinking lager and vodka, the nightshift worker had smoked cannabis.

A witness who saw the crash said Gillespie was “struggling to walk” as he got out of the car to ask for his help.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court that the car Gillespie was driving came to a rest on a wall on the A950 New Pitsligo-to-Mintlaw road’s junction with the B9030.

The car became lodged on the dyke at the junction of A950 New Pitsligo-to-Mintlaw road and the B9030

‘Both men were intoxicated’

“The witness saw the vehicle coming off the road and get lodged on the top of a wall,” he said.

“Within the car was a young male and an older man, later established to be his grandfather.

“Both men were intoxicated.

“The accused was struggling to stand up straight.

“He went over towards the witness and asked if he could get a hand getting the car unstuck from the wall.

“The witness declined and called the police.”

Admitted all to police

When officers arrived they found Gillespie “unsteady on his feet” but willing to admit he had been drinking and taken the Class B drug cannabis.

He also admitted he had been driving at the time and had “struck some roadsigns” too.

A reading taken by police found Gillespie almost three times the legal limit.

Defence agent Iain Jane said his client “accepted full responsibility” and that the car belonged to his grandfather.

“The decision had been made that out of the two of them Mr Gillespie was less drunk and could be relied upon to drive them both home,” he told the court.

“Clearly that was not correct.

“He understands that his behaviour was completely unacceptable and knows that anything I can say on his behalf is explanatory rather than mitigatory.”

Jail term a possibility

He urged Sheriff Christine McCrossan to consider dealing with Gillespie by way of a community payback order, however she warned “custody has to be considered”.

“This is a case where given your breach of a court order so quickly after it was imposed and given that there was a very real danger to the public, custody has to be considered,” she said.

The sheriff deferred sentencing again until November in order for a restriction of liberty order assessment to be completed in case this can be used as a direct alternative to custody.

Gillespie, of Duncan Crescent, Peterhead, also admitted a charge of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

