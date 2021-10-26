Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Skipper of stricken Banff boat thanks those involved in Shetland rescue

By Chris Cope
October 26, 2021, 12:08 pm
The Banff-registered Enterprise II was at the centre of an overnight rescue.

The skipper of a trawler at the centre of a 20-hour rescue mission has thanked all those involved.

The 85ft Banff-registered Enterprise II suffered engine failure and began taking on water about 60 miles west of Sumburgh on Thursday.

Force eight winds added to the choppy conditions – making it hard for nearby vessels to get the boat, which had six crew onboard, under tow.

Now skipper James Lovie has thanked the coastguard, RNLI Aith and vessels that came to their aid and finally got them back to safety.

He said it was oil boat Grampian Dynamic which first took his call for help when they got into difficulty at about 5pm. 

Mr Lovie was then able to raise the alarm with his wife to contact fellow fishermen for a tow before all power was lost.

Here's some footage of the conditions for yesterday's call out. The crew were at sea for 20 hours to oversee the tow of…

Posted by RNLI Aith Lifeboat on Saturday, 23 October 2021

Rescue crews did an ‘awesome’ job

The coastguard helicopter provided a pump to the stricken vessel, while RNLI Aith gave cover when it was taken under tow by a nearby fishing boat the following morning.

“We had to pump the boat out four times with the diesel pump lowered by the helicopter before we reached Scalloway,” Mr Lovie said.

The Enterprise II was safely towed into Scalloway, with the Aith crew calling time on their 20-hour shift, arriving back at their base at 3am on Saturday.

Mr Lovie added: “HM Coastguard helicopter crew did an awesome job when they delivered a pump to Enterprise II (BF1), when the vessel lost power, and started taking water.

“I take my hat off to you guys – thank you very, very much, also to the guys on the Aith lifeboat, thank you very, very much for your long stint, standing by, and suppling us with more torch power.

“Also not forgetting the skipper/owner and crew of the fishing boat Aalskere, who finally got us under tow and safely returning us to port, where they welcomed us to come aboard for a hot meal and charge our phones.

“We appreciate greatly all those who were involved, and helped get us back to shore.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]