Loganair flight to Norwich diverted back to Aberdeen Airport after onboard emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Loganair flight to Norwich diverted back to Aberdeen Airport after onboard emergency

By Daniel Boal
October 26, 2021, 3:41 pm Updated: October 26, 2021, 4:30 pm

A flight between Aberdeen and Norwich has been forced to return back to Aberdeen International Airport.

It is understood that the Loganair flight needed to return back to its starting destination due to a minor technical fault.

Touching back down at the airport at around 3.15pm, the flight had been scheduled to arrive in Norwich at 3.40pm.

Thought to be a low priority emergency, local on-call units attended to the incident once it touched down and passengers disembarked.

Additional fire, police and ambulance units were not required to attend.

A spokeswoman for Loganair said: “Following an alert on flight LM016 from Aberdeen to Norwich earlier today, the crew elected to return to Aberdeen Airport where the aircraft landed safely and normally.

“As is routine for such circumstances, emergency services were on standby to meet the aircraft on landing, however, no action or intervention was required.

“All 27 passengers and three crew members disembarked the aircraft as normal and will continue their journey aboard a replacement aircraft.

“Safety as always is our top priority and we are grateful to Aberdeen Airport for its support and assistance.”

For the latest breaking news in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas, join our new Facebook group here. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]