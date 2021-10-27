Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pictures show Christmas Market stalls arriving in Aberdeen

By Craig Munro
October 27, 2021, 3:21 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 4:01 pm
A forklift delivers sections of the market stalls into Marischal College. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Work has begun to set up Aberdeen’s Christmas in the Quad.

The first load of stalls have been unloaded from trucks outside Marischal College.

A forklift was seen earlier today unloading wooden slats from the back of a lorry parked on Broad Street, with the parts being transported to the building’s central quadrangle.

Eventually they will be slotted together to form 24 stalls, offering food and other Christmas treats to those visiting the market.

Christmas village stall equipment arriving at Marischal College. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Last week, Aberdeen City Council approved plans to bring the Christmas Village back to the city after it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Favourites such as the ice rink, helter skelter and balloon ride will be returning to Broad Street from November 18.

It seems the organisers are wasting no time in putting together the Christmas in the Quad, which will raise money for local children’s charity Charlie House.

The lorry on Broad Street. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “This year, Aberdeen Inspired will be working with Charlie House to deliver the market in the quad at Marischal College.

“The collection of stalls will provide a showcase for local businesses and a choice of artisanal produce and gifts for Christmas shoppers from near and far.

“With Aberdeen City Council and partners leading on the entertainment and catering, we are all working together to deliver a highly appealing and safe Christmas Village.”

