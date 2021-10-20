Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Take a virtual stroll through Aberdeen Christmas Village with our interactive map

By Ben Hendry
October 20, 2021, 5:00 pm
Some of the attractions you can explore with our interactive Aberdeen Christmas Village map

After a bleak winter in 2020, many of us are looking forward to a Christmas filled with all the usual fun and excitement this December.

And whether that means pulling a cracker with a loved one, exchanging Secret Santa gifts with colleagues or even screaming on a nerve-jangling funfair ride in Aberdeen city centre, most folk have traditions they can’t wait to resume.

This week, council bosses signed off on plans to restore some festive cheer to the Granite City with the return of the Christmas village.

The amusements will be dotted along Broad Street, spilling over onto the Upperkirkgate and top of the Gallowgate.

This picture of the 2017 Christmas village offers a glimpse of things to come next month. Photo by Kenny Elrick.

And now, for readers eager to find out what will be in store, we have prepared an interactive Aberdeen Christmas Village map pinpointing some of the highlights.

So buckle up, dig out your favourite festive jumper and join us on a virtual wander around the site.

Zoom in and click on each marker to bring up information on our interactive Aberdeen Christmas Village map

The extravaganza is being managed in partnership between Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and Codona’s.

Council leader Councillor Jenny Laing said this yuletide was “shaping up to be a truly magical time of year”, with the event “providing some much-needed cheer and celebration”.

Organisers say the village aims to “bring more people into the city centre”, who will spend more time there and “create a better overall festive atmosphere”.

And council bosses granted the proposals while citing the “significant economic benefits to the city”.

See our “all you need to know” guide for all the important details on the Christmas village, which will run from November 18 to Hogmanay.

Everything you need to know about Aberdeen Christmas Village as return is confirmed

