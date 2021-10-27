Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth man with ‘distinctive tattoos’ and links to Aberdeen reported missing

By Denny Andonova
October 27, 2021, 6:12 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 6:16 pm
Daniel Whyte was last seen at around 9.45am on Monday.

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing man with links to the north-east.

Officers are currently trying to locate Daniel Whyte, who was last seen in Perth at around 9.45am on Monday.

The 27-year-old who is originally from the Tayside town is know to have links to the Aberdeen and Glasgow areas, although he is believed to be in or around Perth at the moment.

He has been described as being 5ft 10ins tall, having dark complexion with lighter patches and with receding brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Mr Whyte was wearing a grey jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, red Converse trainers and a black cap.

He is also said to have distinctive tattoos around his neck area.

Anyone with information that could help find Mr Whyte, is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer, referencing incident 0886 of October 25.

