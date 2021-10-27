Perth man with ‘distinctive tattoos’ and links to Aberdeen reported missing

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing man with links to the north-east.

Officers are currently trying to locate Daniel Whyte, who was last seen in Perth at around 9.45am on Monday.

The 27-year-old who is originally from the Tayside town is know to have links to the Aberdeen and Glasgow areas, although he is believed to be in or around Perth at the moment.

He has been described as being 5ft 10ins tall, having dark complexion with lighter patches and with receding brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Mr Whyte was wearing a grey jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, red Converse trainers and a black cap.

He is also said to have distinctive tattoos around his neck area.

Anyone with information that could help find Mr Whyte, is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer, referencing incident 0886 of October 25.