Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Red Cross volunteers assist at NHS Grampian amid pandemic pressures

By Craig Munro
October 28, 2021, 2:23 pm Updated: October 28, 2021, 5:33 pm
Ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Red Cross volunteers have been drafted in to ease pressure on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as staff continue to struggle with the demands of coronavirus and a backlog of patients.

Text messages have been sent out from the charity to people around the north-east, asking those with a PVG certificate to help with non-clinical roles at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The message says support is required seven days a week, starting at 10am and finishing at 10pm – though the helpers can determine the length of their own shift.

It adds that “good mobility is essential”, as the primary roles required of volunteers include “movement of patients to wards and general patient support activities”.

Volunteers assisting for three weeks

NHS Grampian has now revealed that trained volunteers from the charity have been supporting their hospital staff for the past three weeks.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We work extremely closely with our third sector partners, including the Red Cross, with whom we have a long standing transport arrangement.

“Their volunteers have also been offering additional support to us over the last three weeks, with trained volunteers providing pastoral support to patients, allowing staff to concentrate on clinical duties.

“We are extremely grateful to the Red Cross for their ongoing support.”

The text that was sent out by the Red Cross asking for volunteers to help at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Marie Hayes, British Red Cross Director for Scotland said: “Our volunteers and staff have a proud history of supporting Scotland’s NHS and ambulance services, helping people in crisis to get the help they need, including transporting them home from hospital and doing what’s needed to make sure they are safe and well as they recover.

“We help all year round working in partnership with the NHS, local authorities and other voluntary organisations.

“Our trained teams are ready to help across Scotland at times of high demand, including recently during the Covid pandemic where we have worked with partners to support vaccine clinics, deliver testing programmes and provide assistance to hospital colleagues.”

Call for military support

Ten days ago, NHS Grampian made an appeal for help from the military amid concerns the pressures on the health service would only increase as Scotland heads into winter.

However, on Tuesday it was revealed that the request had not yet been received by the Ministry of Defence, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon telling the Scottish Parliament it still needed to be “refined to an appropriate degree”.

Nurses, medics, drivers and general troops from the military had already been deployed to support NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Borders.

In the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said the request for military support needed to be ‘refined’.

North East Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden called the delay “inexcusable”.

He added: “Health boards will only ask the armed forces for help as a last resort — it’s a sign of how badly it’s needed.”

In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We have been working with NHS Grampian to refine details of the request.

“We expect to complete this process imminently, at which point a formal submission will be made to the MoD.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]