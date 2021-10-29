Call for witnesses following disturbance involving three vehicles in Aberdeen

Witnesses are being asked to come forward following a disturbance involving three vehicles in Aberdeen city centre.

Two white transit vans and one black or grey pickup truck were involved in the incident.

It took place on Anderson Drive, between Cromwell Road and Queens Road, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage is asked to come forward.

They can contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 2505 of October 27.