Aberdeen man Daniel Cator, last seen on Halloween, has been traced safe and well By Craig Munro November 2, 2021, 11:09 am Updated: November 3, 2021, 9:32 pm Daniel Cator was last seen on Sunday afternoon. Police have thanked the public after an Aberdeen man who was last seen in the city on Sunday afternoon was traced safe and well. Daniel Cator, 25, was reported missing after last being sighted at around 3.50pm in the Berryden Road area on Sunday, October 31. Mr Cator was traced safe and well on November 3. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Police find woman reported missing from Aberdeen ‘safe and well’ Lumphanan man Michael Burr found safe and well after being reported missing Missing Aberdeenshire woman with English accent traced safe and well Aberdeenshire woman with an English accent reported missing