Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drivers from London brought in to help First Bus Aberdeen keep services running

By Ross Hempseed
September 30, 2021, 3:15 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Post Thumbnail

First Bus Aberdeen are having to recruit agency drivers from as far south as London to counter staff shortages and minimise disruptions to services.

The bus operator runs 23 bus services across the Granite City, but like many public services is feeling the effects of the Covid pandemic.

The company is having to outsource bus drivers to keep up with the demand for services.

First Bus Aberdeen are having to go as far as London to find agency drivers to secure services and avoid major disruptions.

With the need for bus services increasing due to people moving around more, the shortfall in staff could become a factor a major cause for service disruptions.

 

First Bus Aberdeen are the main bus operator in Aberdeen and disruptions to services would affect many people.

What do First Bus Aberdeen have to say?

David Phillips, operations director for First Bus Aberdeen, said : “Like most businesses around the UK, we’re experiencing a perfect storm of Covid 19 related issues of increased Track and Trace isolation cases, coupled with issues around DVLA delays in releasing provisional PCV licences to new candidates and an overall industry-wide driver shortage which has been heightened by the pandemic.

“We’re doing absolutely everything possible to maintain a comprehensive network of services that supports the City of Aberdeen, our customers and key workers.

“Part of that commitment includes the deployment of agency drivers to ensure continuity of service, which is helping to limit the impact of any service disruption to our customers.

“Furthermore, we’re working hard to assess and improve driver rates/terms with a view to offering an attractive proposition in the face of an increase in competition for the need for skilled drivers currently being experienced across a number of sectors.”

A Unite the Union spokesperson said: “Unite is aware of a number of recent issues affecting First Aberdeen which relate to understaffing, absences related to the increase in Covid cases, and drivers leaving the company.

“As a result, the company is using different temporary methods to fill this gap including we understand drivers from as far south as London.

“It’s essential that the company work with Unite to ensure that we have a proper recruitment drive to ensure we have fully trained drivers and that we address the current shortfalls over the long term.”

Please check the First Bus website for updates to services that may affect you.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.