Drivers from London brought in to help First Bus Aberdeen keep services running

First Bus Aberdeen are having to recruit agency drivers from as far south as London to counter staff shortages and minimise disruptions to services.

The bus operator runs 23 bus services across the Granite City, but like many public services is feeling the effects of the Covid pandemic.

The company is having to outsource bus drivers to keep up with the demand for services.

With the need for bus services increasing due to people moving around more, the shortfall in staff could become a factor a major cause for service disruptions.

What do First Bus Aberdeen have to say?

David Phillips, operations director for First Bus Aberdeen, said : “Like most businesses around the UK, we’re experiencing a perfect storm of Covid 19 related issues of increased Track and Trace isolation cases, coupled with issues around DVLA delays in releasing provisional PCV licences to new candidates and an overall industry-wide driver shortage which has been heightened by the pandemic.

“We’re doing absolutely everything possible to maintain a comprehensive network of services that supports the City of Aberdeen, our customers and key workers.

“Part of that commitment includes the deployment of agency drivers to ensure continuity of service, which is helping to limit the impact of any service disruption to our customers.

“Furthermore, we’re working hard to assess and improve driver rates/terms with a view to offering an attractive proposition in the face of an increase in competition for the need for skilled drivers currently being experienced across a number of sectors.”

A Unite the Union spokesperson said: “Unite is aware of a number of recent issues affecting First Aberdeen which relate to understaffing, absences related to the increase in Covid cases, and drivers leaving the company.

“As a result, the company is using different temporary methods to fill this gap including we understand drivers from as far south as London.

“It’s essential that the company work with Unite to ensure that we have a proper recruitment drive to ensure we have fully trained drivers and that we address the current shortfalls over the long term.”

