Petting farm owner appeals for help finding wallaby last seen outside Aberdeenshire village pub at 2am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Petting farm owner appeals for help finding wallaby last seen outside Aberdeenshire village pub at 2am

By Craig Munro
September 22, 2021, 7:45 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
A wallaby, similar to Eddie who has gone missing in Aberdeenshire. Picture from Shutterstock
A wallaby, similar to Eddie who has gone missing in Aberdeenshire. Picture from Shutterstock

The owner of a petting farm has put out an appeal for a mischievous wandering wallaby who escaped on Monday and is now on the loose in northern Aberdeenshire.

Nikki Johnstone, owner of Waulkmill Menagerie, only welcomed brothers Eddie and Edward to the farm on Sunday evening.

However, the stress of the relocation led Eddie to make a sharp getaway as soon as he was able – which proved to be the following afternoon.

Miss Johnstone said: “About lunchtime on Monday, we just let him out of his pen and he went straight through the tiniest wee hole. He was just so, so scared.

“They’re real feral, they’ve been left to their own devices with the breeder, but normally I work close with them for two or three weeks and they’re eating out my hands.

“We managed to close the other one before he got out, or he’d be away as well.”

Spotted outside pub

Eddie was last sighted hopping along the road outside the Howe pub in New Deer, more than three miles away from the menagerie, at 2am on Wednesday.

His spotters said he was heading in the direction of Cuminestown, so a worried Miss Johnstone posted on social media pages for there and Turriff, asking people to keep an eye out for a small grey marsupial.

She said: “There’s no point in going looking for him because we’ll never catch him, but what I’ve just said to people is if they can get him enclosed in a building, a shed or a garden, I would then come.

“The easiest way to catch him would be to put a blanket over his head or grab his tail. He’s not aggressive, he won’t bite.

“Other than that, I’ve just got to hopefully wait until someone says he’s trapped somewhere.”

If you have seen Eddie, you can get in touch with Nikki by calling 07983 556389 or by messaging the Waulkmill Menagerie Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.