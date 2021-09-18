Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anti-drone protesters oppose Protector flights from RAF Lossiemouth

By David Mackay
September 18, 2021, 1:47 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm

Protests have been held outside RAF Lossiemouth to oppose the use of the controversial new Protector drone.

A pre-production version of SkyGuardian, also known as Protector, is currently running test flights from the Moray base.

A fleet of 16 of the drones, which have a 79ft wingspan, are due to enter operation from Lincolnshire-based RAF Waddington in 2024.

However, concerns have been raised by campaigners about Protector, amid fears they have the drone may lose contact with the ground.

What are the drone concerns?

Anti-drone campaigners from across the UK protested outside the gates of RAF Lossiemouth on Saturday.

However, the arrival of the technology in the north-east has also drawn aviation enthusiasts eager to get a look at the aircraft in the sky.

The protesters at the base. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Protector has been spotted flying in the area this month while it is in the north-east as part of the war games operation Exercise Joint Warrior.

The campaign group waved banners opposing the use of military drones in the country.

Campaigners have argued that the Protector drone test flights should be cancelled due to safety concerns.

Planned flights of Protector in San Diego last year did not go ahead after talks between manufacturer General Atomics and the Federal Aviation Authority stalled.

The protesters have safety concerns around the drones’ use. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The missions instead took place over desert instead of over the city.

Tim Street, campaign coordinator of UK Drone Watch, said: “General Atomics should not be allowed to use the UK’s airspace as a glorified showroom just so they can sell armed drones to US allies.

“Local residents need to know the risks of large military drones being flown over their homes and workplaces.

What will Protector be used for?

“We are protesting because the government’s drone’s policy must be subject to democracy, transparency and accountability so that abuses of power are prevented.”

The Ministry of Defence says Protector will be deployed in intelligence, surveillance, targeting and reconnaissance missions.

It will be able to fly for up to 40 hours and will replace the Reaper fleet, which is currently in operation in the Middle East.

Protector in operation at RAF Lossiemouth. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Protector in operation at RAF Lossiemouth. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

However, unlike Reaper, Protector it will be able to fly in unsegregated airspace due to its advanced detect and avoid technology.

The MoD has stressed it the drone will comply with Civil Aviation Authority rules at all times.

The CAA has granted temporary permission for Protector to operate from RAF Waddington and RAF Lossiemouth from August until October.

Campaigners want the drone test flights cancelled. Picture by Sandy McCook.

A spokesman added: “SkyGuardian is operating in airspace where it will be receiving a service from air traffic controllers.

“The temporary airspace changes make sure other aircraft are excluded from the area unless they and SkyGuardian can sense and avoid each other during the period of departure, arrival and while the aircraft is operating within the temporary danger areas established around the aerodromes.

“The SkyGuardian is a civilian aircraft flown by its manufacturer General Atomics. We are satisfied that it meets the safety requirements for a large remotely piloted aircraft.”

