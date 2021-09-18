Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drink-driver who flipped car ‘several times’ turned up at garage ‘covered in blood’

By Danny McKay
September 18, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Robert Cook.
Robert Cook.

A drink-driver walked into a petrol station covered in blood and told staff he’d crashed his car while under the influence of alcohol.

Robert Cook’s car flipped several times in a field near Hillside Farm, Banchory-Devenick.

The 36-year-old was injured in the smash, but found his way from the scene to a Shell garage on Wellington Road – a distance of several miles – where he advised staff what had happened and police were called.

He was later found to be more than double the legal alcohol limit at the time.

‘Failed to negotiate a T-junction’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth McAllister told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 6.25am on November 1 2020 the accused presented at a Shell garage covered in blood and advised he’d crashed while under the influence of alcohol.

“Police were contacted and, on arrival, the accused admitted he’d driven the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

“Due to his state he was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A blood sample was taken at the hospital for analysis which showed Cook was more than double the legal booze limit.

His vehicle was traced near Hillside Farm.

Consequences could have been ‘far worse’

Ms McAllister said: “It appeared the accused had failed to negotiate a T-junction and had driven straight into a field, causing the vehicle to flip several times and it was written off.”

Cook, of Union Grove, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 104 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

The legal limit is 50 milligrams.

Cook, who appeared without a solicitor to represent him, said the incident had been a “one-off mistake”, adding he had initially intended to stay overnight at his girlfriend’s house.

He apologised for committing the offence and admitted the consequences could have been “far worse”.

Cook also said he felt “guilt” and “regret” over the incident, and had immediately admitted his culpability to police.

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Cook £520 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

