Drink-driver who flipped car ‘several times’ turned up at garage ‘covered in blood’

A drink-driver walked into a petrol station covered in blood and told staff he’d crashed his car while under the influence of alcohol.

Robert Cook’s car flipped several times in a field near Hillside Farm, Banchory-Devenick.

The 36-year-old was injured in the smash, but found his way from the scene to a Shell garage on Wellington Road – a distance of several miles – where he advised staff what had happened and police were called.

He was later found to be more than double the legal alcohol limit at the time.

‘Failed to negotiate a T-junction’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth McAllister told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 6.25am on November 1 2020 the accused presented at a Shell garage covered in blood and advised he’d crashed while under the influence of alcohol.

“Police were contacted and, on arrival, the accused admitted he’d driven the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

“Due to his state he was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A blood sample was taken at the hospital for analysis which showed Cook was more than double the legal booze limit.

His vehicle was traced near Hillside Farm.

Consequences could have been ‘far worse’

Ms McAllister said: “It appeared the accused had failed to negotiate a T-junction and had driven straight into a field, causing the vehicle to flip several times and it was written off.”

Cook, of Union Grove, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 104 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

The legal limit is 50 milligrams.

Cook, who appeared without a solicitor to represent him, said the incident had been a “one-off mistake”, adding he had initially intended to stay overnight at his girlfriend’s house.

He apologised for committing the offence and admitted the consequences could have been “far worse”.

Cook also said he felt “guilt” and “regret” over the incident, and had immediately admitted his culpability to police.

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Cook £520 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

