Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police appeal for 4×4 driver to come forward after cyclist dies on Aberdeenshire road

By Michelle Henderson
September 13, 2021, 11:15 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
A 35-year-old male cyclist has died after falling off his bike near Westhill
A 35-year-old male cyclist has died after falling off his bike near Westhill

A 35-year-old man has died while out on a bike ride in Aberdeenshire.

The cyclist was on the B9126 Lyne of Skene road when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon.

A concerned member of the public raced to help him at the side of the road while paramedics made their way to scene. However, he could not be saved.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, and in particular, the driver of a dark 4×4 that was travelling north at the time.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from the roads unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish why the man came off his bike and so we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on that road between 2pm and 3pm yesterday and who may have information or dash-cam footage. In particular, we are keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured 4×4 vehicle which was travelling north at the time as their information may be of assistance to our investigation.”

Police and paramedics were called to the area around 2.40pm.

Officers closed the road in both directions both directions between the A944 Aberdeen to Alford and B977 Kintore to Echt roads as medics attended to the man.

A paramedic response car, a trauma team and an ambulance crew were all dispatched.

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 14.38hrs on Sunday to attend a road traffic collision at Lynn of Skene. We sent a paramedic response car, a trauma team and an ambulance crew to the scene.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 2053 of September 12, 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.