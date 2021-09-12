Police close north-east road after cyclist comes off from bike

A north-east road has been closed after a cyclist came off his bike near Westhill.

Emergency services were called to the B9126 Lyne of Skene road at about 2.40pm.

The route remains shut in both directions between the A944 Aberdeen to Alford and B977 Kintore to Echt roads.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a cyclist coming of his bike on the B9126 near Skene, Westhill around 2.40pm on Sunday, September 12.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road remains closed between the A944 and the B977.”

https://www.facebook.com/NorthEastPoliceDivision/posts/4841993932529828

More as we get it.

For all of the latest breaking incident in Aberdeen as they happen, join our new Facebook group HERE.

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE.