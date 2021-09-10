Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Dangerous’ and ‘stupid’: Cancer charity condemns mindless vandalism of Banchory lighthouse structure

By Daniel Boal
September 10, 2021, 4:50 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Post Thumbnail

A north-east cancer charity has slammed vandals who have knocked over a lighthouse structure that featured as part of an annual fundraising campaign.

Banchory’s entry to the Light The North lighthouse trail has been uprooted and thrown from its stand.

Featuring as one of 50 structures dotted from Aberdeen to Shetland, charity representatives are “disappointed” that this act of vandalism has transpired.

Light the North project director Fiona Fernie said: “We were very disappointed to be informed that the ‘Let There BEE Light’ lighthouse sculpture in Bellfield Park, Banchory, was pushed over yesterday.”

The ‘Let There BEE Light’ sculpture was designed and created by Lois Carson and sponsored by The Banchory Light.

She added: “To date, the north-east has embraced and looked after all 50 lighthouses across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland, and we have not had any other reported incidents.”

At the end of this year’s Light The North sculpture trail, which began in August, all the main lighthouses will be auctioned off to raise funds for the charity.

Charity members have warned that given the scale and weight of the bespoke art piece, toppling it was not only dangerous but a risk to cancer support funds.

Any damage to the pieces could impact their value at auction.

The inability to auction any of these pieces due to irreparable damage would mean loss of potential income at a time when it is needed most.

Members of the charity visited the site today to assess the damage with the hopes that it is minimal and can be rectified.

However, no matter how small the damage, they have said that it will “take time and money to fix.”

Ms Fernie added: “The lighthouse trail is a great way to get out there to support a cherished local charity and reconnect with the beautiful people and communities we have across the north-east and Northern Isles. There are still several weeks to make your way around the trail before the ‘Farewell Weekend’ on October 29, 30 and 31.”

 

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.