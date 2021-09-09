Jealous boyfriend put girlfriend in choke hold after finding Snapchat message from ex

A jealous boyfriend has admitted attempting to choke his partner after he discovered she was still in contact with an old flame.

Jan Bober, 19, assaulted his long-term girlfriend upon finding a social media message to her ex on her phone while the pair were at a party in the Granite City on September 27, 2020.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how friends had to come to the woman’s aid to free her after Bober placed her in a choke hold.

He later told his victim he was “going to kill her” as he continued to physically and verbally attack her in the street – resulting in her having to run to a neighbour’s house for help.

Friend’s stepped in as woman struggled to breathe

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told the court that Bober had become enraged after he noticed a Snapchat message from his partner’s ex-boyfriend.

He put his arm around her neck and squeezed her neck by placing the woman in a choke hold.

Friends noticed that she was struggling to breathe and “physically intervened” to separate the couple before Bober then attempted to choke her again.

As the woman walked home after the party she became aware that the 19-year old was following her.

Bober then told the woman “if you don’t come home, I’m going to kill you”.

As the pair reached the student accommodation on King Street, Aberdeen, the woman began to kick the door of the building in an attempt to get someone’s attention.

Ms Merson said: “The accused mocked her saying nobody would help her.

“He then pushed her to the front of her body and she fell backwards onto the pavement.”

A friend of the accused then restrained Bober and the woman ran off to the beach where she hid before returning to her flat where she found him asleep in her bed.

When she told him to sleep on the sofa, the 19-year old slapped her on the face and refused to move, telling her again: “I’m going to kill you”.

She then ran to a neighbour’s flat and told them to call the police.

Accused is ‘ashamed’ by his behaviour that night

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that alcohol had been consumed by Bober and his girlfriend at the party when the Snapchat message sparked an argument.

Describing what followed the row as “little more than disgraceful behaviour”, Mr Woodward-Nutt added that his client was “ashamed” by his behaviour that night.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Bober, of Rosemount Square, Aberdeen, that he was “extremely young” to be committing such serious offences.

She sentenced him to an 18-month community packback order with a supervision requirement and ordered Bober to carry out 225 hours unpaid work.

