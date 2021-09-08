Aberdeenshire village hotter than Barcelona and Budapest as Scotland records highest September temperature for over 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire village hotter than Barcelona and Budapest as Scotland records highest September temperature for over 100 years

By Kirstin Tait
September 8, 2021, 4:24 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
A village in Aberdeenshire reached highs of 27.5C on Wednesday as the hottest September temperature in Scotland was recorded in over 100 years.

In 1906, Gordon Castle in Moray hit 32.2C – the country’s highest September temperature on record.

And on Wednesday, Scotland experienced its hottest September day in 114 years as Charterhall, located in the Scottish Borders, reached a sizzling 28.6C, the Met Office has confirmed.

Click through our gallery below to see some of the highlights from today’s hot temperatures.

Not much cooler, Aboyne in Aberdeenshire hit 27.5C making it the hot spot across the north and north-east.

It compares to the likes of Barcelona and Rome where temperatures of 27C were recorded this afternoon.

It also means Aberdeenshire was hotter than Budapest which recorded 26C.

Thunder warning from tomorrow

But the Mediterranean-esque weather won’t last long as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunder across the country.

For some comparison, Aboyne’s toasty 27.5C is expected to dwindle to a maximum of 19C.

It means from between 10am and 8pm tomorrow both heavy and scattered showers are to be expected.

Surface water flooding and some travel disruption could also be on the cards.

“This also brings on the chance of lightening strikes as well with thunderstorm risk,” a Met Office spokeswoman added.

Flood warning

There is a “small chance” homes and businesses could flood quickly with damage caused by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Sepa has also issued a number of flood alerts across the north and north-east, including Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The extreme weather prediction is thought to be a result of the heated temperatures in the first half of the week.

And it is not thought to return, with unsettled weather and rain forecasted to continue into the weekend.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.