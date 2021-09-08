Aberdeenshire village hotter than Barcelona and Budapest as Scotland records highest September temperature for over 100 years

A village in Aberdeenshire reached highs of 27.5C on Wednesday as the hottest September temperature in Scotland was recorded in over 100 years.

In 1906, Gordon Castle in Moray hit 32.2C – the country’s highest September temperature on record.

And on Wednesday, Scotland experienced its hottest September day in 114 years as Charterhall, located in the Scottish Borders, reached a sizzling 28.6C, the Met Office has confirmed.

Click through our gallery below to see some of the highlights from today’s hot temperatures.

Not much cooler, Aboyne in Aberdeenshire hit 27.5C making it the hot spot across the north and north-east.

It compares to the likes of Barcelona and Rome where temperatures of 27C were recorded this afternoon.

It also means Aberdeenshire was hotter than Budapest which recorded 26C.

Thunder warning from tomorrow

But the Mediterranean-esque weather won’t last long as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunder across the country.

For some comparison, Aboyne’s toasty 27.5C is expected to dwindle to a maximum of 19C.

It means from between 10am and 8pm tomorrow both heavy and scattered showers are to be expected.

Surface water flooding and some travel disruption could also be on the cards.

“This also brings on the chance of lightening strikes as well with thunderstorm risk,” a Met Office spokeswoman added.

Flood warning

There is a “small chance” homes and businesses could flood quickly with damage caused by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Sepa has also issued a number of flood alerts across the north and north-east, including Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The extreme weather prediction is thought to be a result of the heated temperatures in the first half of the week.

And it is not thought to return, with unsettled weather and rain forecasted to continue into the weekend.