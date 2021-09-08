Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sex predator whose abuse of girl was caught on hidden camera is jailed for eight years

By Dave Finlay
September 8, 2021, 3:22 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
A child rapist who preyed on a girl from the age of 12 has been jailed for eight years.

Judge Lady Scott informed Gerard Haggerty, 61, that he will be placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following his sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Haggerty, a prisoner in Inverness, was earlier convicted of abusing the underage girl over a two year period in Elgin, in Morayshire.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting and raping her on various occasions between July and December in 2018 and two further offences of engaging in sexual activity with a child which occurred between December 2018 and 2020.

Paedophile was snared by secret camera

Haggerty, a builder, later told police that he was “in love” with the girl.

He was caught after a woman  had “suspicions” about him and the girl and a camera was set up.

Footage was caught of him exposing himself in front of the girl and police were alerted.

Police praised the victim’s courage and Detective Inspector Caroline Gray, of Police Scotland’s North East Public Protection Unit said: “It is thanks to her bravery throughout our investigation and the subsequent legal proceedings that he will now face the consequences of his appalling actions.

“Police Scotland would encourage anyone who has been the victim of abuse to come forward and report it. We will always thoroughly investigate in a sensitive and professional way.

“Anyone with information about sexual crime should come forward and speak to us by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

