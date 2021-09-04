Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man wielding golf club and hammer smashed windows of home

By Kathryn Wylie
September 4, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Andrew McGee appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Andrew McGee appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A golf club-wielding yob who smashed the windows of a house in a brazen daylight attack has been handed a supervision order.

Andrew McGee was also armed with a “hammer-like tool” when he turned up outside a home on Aberdeen’s Urquhart Street at 10am on November 14 last year.

The 21-year-old smashed windows before fleeing when the householders emerged from the property.

One angry man told him: “You are not going to rob me. Don’t even think you are going to get away with trying to rob me.”

The court heard that the violent and destructive outburst was witnessed by shocked members of the public.

Fled after being warned not to rob home

When McGee was told he was being recorded on CCTV he threatened to smash a security camera before fleeing from the scene.

“One of the complainers followed him, but he ran away and was lost from view,” fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Police later caught up with McGee, when they were called to a disturbance elsewhere in the city.

His defence agent Alex Burn said one of the men within the targeted property was “not unknown to the court himself” and had previous convictions that “could come out on hardback”.

Concerning for bystanders to see

Mr Burn said: “Nevertheless that doesn’t take away from the fact my client should not have conducted himself in the way he did.

“It was concerning for other members of the public nearby. He does regret that and shows remorse.

“He was in that position because he is a vulnerable individual.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy said: “This was clearly a worrying offence, however there are certain circumstances about your own situation which I think would benefit from an element of supervision.”

He handed McGee, formerly of Peterhead and now of Aberdeen’s Gillespie Crescent, a community payback order consisting of 12 months supervision.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.