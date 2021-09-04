Man wielding golf club and hammer smashed windows of home

A golf club-wielding yob who smashed the windows of a house in a brazen daylight attack has been handed a supervision order.

Andrew McGee was also armed with a “hammer-like tool” when he turned up outside a home on Aberdeen’s Urquhart Street at 10am on November 14 last year.

The 21-year-old smashed windows before fleeing when the householders emerged from the property.

One angry man told him: “You are not going to rob me. Don’t even think you are going to get away with trying to rob me.”

The court heard that the violent and destructive outburst was witnessed by shocked members of the public.

Fled after being warned not to rob home

When McGee was told he was being recorded on CCTV he threatened to smash a security camera before fleeing from the scene.

“One of the complainers followed him, but he ran away and was lost from view,” fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Police later caught up with McGee, when they were called to a disturbance elsewhere in the city.

His defence agent Alex Burn said one of the men within the targeted property was “not unknown to the court himself” and had previous convictions that “could come out on hardback”.

Concerning for bystanders to see

Mr Burn said: “Nevertheless that doesn’t take away from the fact my client should not have conducted himself in the way he did.

“It was concerning for other members of the public nearby. He does regret that and shows remorse.

“He was in that position because he is a vulnerable individual.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy said: “This was clearly a worrying offence, however there are certain circumstances about your own situation which I think would benefit from an element of supervision.”

He handed McGee, formerly of Peterhead and now of Aberdeen’s Gillespie Crescent, a community payback order consisting of 12 months supervision.

