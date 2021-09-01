Beautiful Maryculter bungalow on the market for £450k

Soak up the tranquillity of the countryside in this beautiful bungalow.

With four bedrooms and three public rooms together with extensive garden grounds and wonderful views, this delightful detached bungalow ticks all the right boxes.

Nestled in a small cul-de-sac in Kirkton of Maryculter, this charming home enjoys the best of both worlds with a peaceful rural setting close to Aberdeen.

First impressions are excellent as the home opens up with an attractive entrance vestibule with a handy cupboard to store jackets.

At the beating heart of the home is the open-plan lounge and dining room, a space that is simply made for relaxing.

At Christmas time, this room is the perfect place to snuggle up on the sofa with a hot chocolate close to the stone fire surround with cast iron insert.

Beautiful views

Meanwhile, Sunday roasts can be enjoyed in the dining room where beautiful views towards Deeside can be savoured.

After a hearty meal, sit back and relax in the bright and spacious family room with French doors out to the garden.

Or for some peace and quiet, head through to the conservatory which overlooks the garden and the hills of Bennachie.

Stylish kitchen

Also impressive is the bright and airy kitchen with an array of fantastic features including a central island unit, a Falcon range cooker, an integrated combi oven, microwave and grill at eye level, integrated dishwasher and under-counter fridge.

In addition, there is plenty of space for table and chairs as well as a walk-in larder.

Further storage space is available in the utility room where there is a free-standing washing machine and tumble dryer, an airing cupboard and a door to the garden.

Dreamy bedrooms

And after a good night’s sleep in the cosy main bedroom, you’re sure to wake up feeling refreshed and raring to go.

This room not only looks out over the greenery, it also has a walk-in-wardrobe and en suite.

There are a further three bedrooms including a light and airy double bedroom at the back with built-in wardrobe.

The third bedroom is a beautifully presented double room with a built-in wardrobe, while the fourth bedroom has a built-in wardrobe.

Completing the accommodation is a modern family bathroom.

Large garden

Outside, there is a fully insulated double garage fitted with power and light, toilet and a range of garage units which are available by separate negotiation.

From the back of the garage, an external staircase leads to the upper floor which is currently being used as a home office, while there is a further storage room at the back.

In addition, there is a single wooden garage fitted with power and light.

For family barbecues, head out to the large garden grounds with lawn and paved patios.

Parking is taken care of thanks to the driveway, with space for several vehicles.

Saor Aigne, Oldman Road, Kirkton of Maryculter, is on the market for offers over £450,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or visit www.raeburns.co.uk