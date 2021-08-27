Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
61-year-old accused of drugging and sexually assaulting men

By David McPhee
August 27, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.
A man is facing charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted men over a seven-year period.

Graeme Robb is accused of dropping an “unknown substance” into the drinks of two men at an address in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen in 2013 and 2019 – causing them to lose consciousness.

It is alleged Robb then performed a sex act on the men.

He also faces a charge that he sexually assaulted a sleeping man in 2020.

The charge alleges that the men were unable to give consent.

One man was allegedly assaulted in 2013

In June 2013 it is alleged Robb drugged one man before pulling down his trousers and carrying out a sex act on him.

Six years later, in October 2019, the 61-year old is accused of carrying out a similar offence on another man before carrying out a number of sex acts on him.

In October 2020, it’s alleged Robb removed a third man’s clothing while he was asleep and a sex act took place.

He denied all the charges against him when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Robb’s next appearance in court over the case will be in late 2022.

