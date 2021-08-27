Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen charity overwhelmed by support after social media appeal

By Lauren Taylor
August 27, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Founder Danielle Fletcher-Horn is thankful for the community support.
Founder Danielle Fletcher-Horn is thankful for the community support.

An Aberdeen charity have been overwhelmed by the community response and support after appealing for donations on social media.

On Wednesday AberNecessities posted on social media appealing for donations saying that their shelves were empty.

💔 PLEASE HELP 💔It’s been a wee while since we have felt broken here at HQ. Our shelves our empty and the…

Posted by AberNecessities on Wednesday, 25 August 2021

The charity offers lifeline support to disadvantaged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. They experienced an immediate and sustained surge in applications throughout the pandemic.

Founder Danielle Flecher-Horn explained that funding received throughout the pandemic had stopped despite the need for support continuing to grow.

She said: “The devastating effects of Covid led to a massive 900% increase in applications from those in need across our city and shire, and a further 175% increase in applications from those fleeing situations of domestic abuse.

“As need for support continues to rise our stock sadly dwindles very rapidly which, in cases of emergency, is a very real and scary issue for us and the families we support.”

The team at AberNecessities have been overwhelmed by the response to their plea for help.

Co-founders Danielle Flecher-Horn and Michelle Herd along with Danielle’s three children – Freddie, Nancy and baby Albie. Supplied by AberNecessities.

Since posting their appeal they have received over 1,000 donations of both pre-loved and new items, as well as over £9,000 on their JustGiving page.

Mrs Flecher-Horn said: “The response and support we have received from the community, local business and corporate partners has been quite unbelievable and truly overwhelming.

“The generosity in this city is second to none and I am so proud of everyone involved.

“Thank you to all involved in supporting our efforts as we work to fulfil our mission of providing families with the basic essentials that no child should go without.”

