Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Housing Rights Defenders urge public views on renting in the Granite City

By Alastair Gossip
August 26, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Greig Court and Hutcheon Court, Aberdeen. Around 40 council housing staff are to go on strike for four days as a row over changes to their roles escalates.
Greig Court and Hutcheon Court, Aberdeen.

Campaigners looking to make housing in Aberdeen a key issue in next year’s council elections are to take their fight to the public tonight.

The Aberdeen Housing Rights Defenders are launching a survey to hear what communities think of the standard of homes on offer.

At the height of the pandemic last year, 1,220 households in the city were assessed as homeless or being threatened with homelessness.

Across the year, 1,464 homeless applications were made in Aberdeen.

The grassroots activists, backed by charity Shelter Scotland, are setting out to become the collective voice for renters in the Granite City – with the aim of gradually changing housing conditions and costs for the better.

Set up earlier this year in response to the “housing emergency”, the poll launched tonight will be the group’s first public engagement – and they want it to dictate the conversation on housing at next May’s election.

Responses from tenants will help to form a blueprint, which the pressure group will ask candidates to back publicly.

Group activist Naomi, 35, said: “I have personal experience of being homeless as a young person and being allocated a flat which had damp issues and was of substandard condition.”

“My experience of the social housing system makes me feel angry.

“My situation got better, but the reality is that this is a symptom of a broken housing system that affects people across Scotland every day.

“Our group are campaigning to change housing in Aberdeen.

“No one should be homeless, and no one should be expected to live in bad housing conditions which negatively affect their health or their life chances.

“Unfortunately, of Scotland’s 1.8 million renters, too many do live in sub-standard and expensive accommodation.

“Everyone in Aberdeen should have the right to a safe home.”

It comes as a row over changes to roles within Aberdeen City Council’s housing office continues, with staff striking in protest.

How to get involved with the Aberdeen Housing Rights Defenders

Survey responses will be gathered through an online form, as the campaigners remain cautious in the pandemic.

The Aberdeen Housing Rights Defenders are launching their survey tonight at 7pm by Zoom conference.

More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

Shelter Scotland’s Aberdeen community organiser, Jacob Campbell, urged people to get involved and to share the news of the event across the city.

He said: “Tonight, the Aberdeen Housing Rights Defenders are launching our Aberdeen Housing Survey.

“We’re giving people in Aberdeen a voice, and we’re stepping out on the long road to creating a society where everyone has got a decent place to call home.

“The Aberdeen Housing Rights Defenders are making history in Aberdeen – we are building a movement for housing change, and it’s down to the strength of our activists that we’re going to win.”

Mr Campbell can be emailed for more information on Jacob_Campbell@shelter.org.uk – as too can the charity’s senior community organsier, Meghan O’Neill, on Meghan_ONeill@shelter.org.uk

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.