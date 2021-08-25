Missing Aberdeenshire teenager Ryan Shand has been found By Lauren Taylor August 25, 2021, 9:10 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm Ryan Shand has been found. A teenager reported missing from Aberdeenshire has been traced by police. Ryan Shand was last seen in Kintore at 1pm on Monday. Police have now confirmed the 15-year-old has been traced, and thanked the public for their help in a Facebook post. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.