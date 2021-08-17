Queen remains at Balmoral after worker tests positive for Covid

The Queen is carrying on with her Balmoral holiday after a staff member at the Deeside estate tested positive for coronavirus.

The monarch, who is 95 and double jabbed, will remain at her private castle as planned.

The employee was sent home on Saturday following a PCR test, The Sun revealed.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “We have procedures in place should a member of any team get Covid.”

It is the Queen’s first stay at her beloved Scottish sanctuary since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh in April.

Last week she was officially welcomed to Balmoral by a guard of honour, featuring the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s mascot, Shetland Pony Lance Corporal Cruachan IV

Traditionally the Queen inspects troops when she takes residence at the castle, and outside the gates, she casts her eye over soldiers from Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Already this holiday, the Queen has been joined by family members including the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are expected to arrive later this month.