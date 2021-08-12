We can be heroes: The magic of Granite City Comic-Con in Aberdeen

Aberdeen has been no stranger to movie buffs, comic fans and TV addicts dressing up as their favourite characters and superheroes.

The first-ever Granite City Comic-Con was held in 2015 and quickly became a staple in the north-east culture calendar.

From Deadpool to Thor, from the Joker to the Stormtroopers, fans often spent months preparing for the annual convention before the pandemic in 2020.

Now comic book fans are getting ready to iron their superhero capes again.

Comic Con Scotland is coming to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on March 12 and 13 next year, which will feature guest stars from massive film and TV franchises past and present.

To celebrate we have gone through our archives to look back at some of the best Granite City Comic-Con costumes from years gone by.

2015, Transition Extreme

More than 4,000 comic book fans descended on Aberdeen for the first Comic-Con in 2015 which took place at the Transition Extreme.

The late Canadian actor Shane Rimmer, whose appearances included James Bond, Star Wars and voicing Scott Tracy in Thunderbirds, was one of the speakers.

The event raised over £3,000 for local charity CLAN Cancer Support and here’s Emma Hobben, Robert McGhie and Victoria Noad dressed to impress in 2015.

Fans like Jane Hodson enjoyed the opportunity to get a picture with Shane Rimmer who had roles in The Spy Who Loved Me and three Superman films.

Austin Stephen, pictured below, turned up dressed as The Joker from Batman and the inaugural event was hailed a tremendous success.

2016, Hilton Treetops

The Hilton Treetops was packed out with science fiction, pop culture and graphic novel enthusiasts clad in the costumes of their idols in 2016, all eager to snap up merchandise and get the chance to meet some of the creators of their favourite characters.

These included John Wagner, the creator of Judge Dredd, actor Robert Llewellyn, who played the android Kryten in Red Dwarf, and Paul Blake, who played the laser-toting alien Greedo who was shot by Han Solo in Star Wars.

And over the course the weekend-long event, attendees – some of whom came from as far afield as Norway, Germany and Sweden – helped to raise hundreds of pounds for the north-east based cancer charity Clan through rare memorabilia auctions, raffles, and other fundraising activities.

Here’s Jemma Allison as Merida from the Disney film Brave who looks like she was firing the starting arrow to get the event under way back in 2016.

Granite City Comic Con has always been a popular family event.

Sam Robertson (Hawkeye), Kerwin Robertson (Agent Phil Coulson) and Emily Robertson (Captain America) certainly looked the part back in 2016.

Superman is one of the most iconic dressers in all of comics.

Simon Allsop was looking his best in 2016 despite squeezing out of a nearby phone box.

Surely this is a mash-up to put Avengers Assemble in the shade?

Josh Clayton, (Harry Potter), Callie Clayton, (Batgirl), Dylan Clayton, (Spiderman) and Rebecca Jones, (Tauriel from the Hobbit) joined forces for this picture.

2017, Hilton Treetops

The Granite City Comic Con worked its superpower magic on Aberdeen again in 2017.

The city was packed with fans dressed as their favourite superheroes or film legends.

Their eye-catching costumes brought welcome colour and vibrancy – as well as a real sense of fun.

The event hosted voice acting legends Steve Blum and Mary McGlynn, alongside Star Wars favourites Peter Roy, Michael Henbury and Gerald Home; and comic creators John Wagner, Glenn Fabry and Ryan Brown.

Henry Steele, as Yoda and Max Steele, as Chewbacca, were just as impressive!

Where can you look menacing and wield a baseball bat in a public place?

Granite City Comic-Con of course.

Pictured are Louise Meikleham (Harley Quinn) and David Meikleham (Joker).

Here’s Gerald Home talking to his fans at the convention.

The Belfast-born actor played the role of Tessek-Squid Head and the Mon Calamari Officer Captain Verrack in Return of the Jedi.

2018, Pittodrie Stadium

A number of special guests visited Aberdeen for the comic con event at Pittodrie, including the eighth Doctor Paul McGann and Red Dwarf’s Hattie Hayridge.

Charlie Flannigan and Heather Hopkins were dressed as Batman villains The Riddler and Poison Ivy, while others went as characters such as Deadpool and Captain America.

All the Star Wars fans nailed their cosplay at Comic Con back in 2018.

Kendra Spence is pictured below playing the role of Captain Phasma who commands the First Order’s legions of stormtroopers in Star Wars.

One rule of Comic Con is you should always get your photo taken beside a fire exit.

Jacob McMillan (Black Panther) and Hughie McMillan (Thanos) were on script when they posed for our lensman outside the Richard Donald Stand.

Ross Maxwell (Spiderman) and Sam Henning (Deadpool) obviously didn’t read the regulations which prohibit weapons being brought into the ground.

Although we’re not sure many people would have argued with them!

2019, Hilton Treetops

The event celebrated its fifth year of drawing thousands in their favourite superhero costumes.

Guests were treated to a question-and-answer panel with comic artist Ian Kennedy on the main stage.

He was joined by comic artist and writer Emma Vieceli with comedian Des O’Gorman hosting the first of a two-part panel.

Cosplay enthusiasts were able to learn knitted cosplay yarn crafting with Knitted Wonder Woman.

Visual effects supervisor Dan Snape also took part in a panel at the event and he would have been impressed by superheroes Charlie Walker and Rosie Grigor.

Great Scott!

Here’s David Henderson, Graham Watt, Catherine Watt, Donna Henderson getting ready to go back to 1955 in their time-travelling DeLorean.

Our final image shows Chewbacca from Star Wars back in 2019.

Everyone appears to be giving him plenty of space, but, then again, as Han Solo will tell you, it’s not wise to upset a Wookie.