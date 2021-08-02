Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Offshore worker taken off flight at Aberdeen Airport for abusing staff and refusing to wear a mask

By David McPhee
August 2, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Karl Poundall was arrested at Aberdeen International Airport.
Karl Poundall was arrested at Aberdeen International Airport.

A drunk offshore worker was removed from a plane at Aberdeen International Airport for abusing staff and refusing to wear a facemask.

Dad-of-one Karl Poundall was preparing to fly home to England yesterday when he became aggressive and abusive to staff at the terminal’s Distilling House bar and police had to be called in.

While in the holding cells at the airport he also threatened to kill a police officer, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Poundall, who was described as a technical operator, appeared from custody today and admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

Aberdeen International Airport

‘The accused’s behaviour was disturbing other customers’

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court that the 51-year-old came to the attention of Distilling House workers when he began acting in a disruptive manner, shouting over in the direction of one of the bar staff in an attempt to order more drinks.

He added: “The accused thereafter pushed his way to the bar where he proceeded to complain about the perceived lack of service. The accused was asked to calm down due to him raising his voice.

“A short time later the employee’s attention was drawn to him again as he continued to swear loudly in the restaurant – he did this a number of times while looking directly at the staff member.

“It was noted that the accused’s behaviour was disturbing other customers, which was reported to the manager who, in turn, reported it to the airport duty manager, who then contacted the police.”

Police then removed Poundall from his flight and brought him back to the main terminal building where he continued to display “volatile and aggressive behaviour”, referring to officers as “mugs” and idiots” and continuing to swear at them.

As he was being escorted through the public area of the terminal police asked him to put his facemask on, but he refused to comply and was cautioned and arrested.

Poundall was then placed in a holding cell at the airport police office where he made a threat to kill one of the officers.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Loss of offshore work had caused accused ‘stress and anxiety’

Defence agent Michael Horsman told the court that Poundall had been struggling to get work during the Covid-19 pandemic and was annoyed his contract had been terminated early.

He said: “He was suffering from stress and anxiety due to the loss of his job and his drinking just compounded matter.”

Horsman also claimed his client had got into a “discussion” with another customer rather than members of staff at the Distilling House.

He added: “He was travelling home when this unfortunate incident occurred. He wasn’t allowed to continue his flight which meant he would have to pay for another flight.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told him: “You have a very long record for similar offences and it seems extraordinary that someone of your age should continue to get these convictions – particularly when you’re capable of work.”

She fined Poundall, of Clarence Road, Great Yarmouth, £500.

