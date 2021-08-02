Offshore worker taken off flight at Aberdeen Airport for abusing staff and refusing to wear a mask

A drunk offshore worker was removed from a plane at Aberdeen International Airport for abusing staff and refusing to wear a facemask.

Dad-of-one Karl Poundall was preparing to fly home to England yesterday when he became aggressive and abusive to staff at the terminal’s Distilling House bar and police had to be called in.

While in the holding cells at the airport he also threatened to kill a police officer, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Poundall, who was described as a technical operator, appeared from custody today and admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

‘The accused’s behaviour was disturbing other customers’

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court that the 51-year-old came to the attention of Distilling House workers when he began acting in a disruptive manner, shouting over in the direction of one of the bar staff in an attempt to order more drinks.

He added: “The accused thereafter pushed his way to the bar where he proceeded to complain about the perceived lack of service. The accused was asked to calm down due to him raising his voice.

“A short time later the employee’s attention was drawn to him again as he continued to swear loudly in the restaurant – he did this a number of times while looking directly at the staff member.

“It was noted that the accused’s behaviour was disturbing other customers, which was reported to the manager who, in turn, reported it to the airport duty manager, who then contacted the police.”

Police then removed Poundall from his flight and brought him back to the main terminal building where he continued to display “volatile and aggressive behaviour”, referring to officers as “mugs” and idiots” and continuing to swear at them.

As he was being escorted through the public area of the terminal police asked him to put his facemask on, but he refused to comply and was cautioned and arrested.

Poundall was then placed in a holding cell at the airport police office where he made a threat to kill one of the officers.

Loss of offshore work had caused accused ‘stress and anxiety’

Defence agent Michael Horsman told the court that Poundall had been struggling to get work during the Covid-19 pandemic and was annoyed his contract had been terminated early.

He said: “He was suffering from stress and anxiety due to the loss of his job and his drinking just compounded matter.”

Horsman also claimed his client had got into a “discussion” with another customer rather than members of staff at the Distilling House.

He added: “He was travelling home when this unfortunate incident occurred. He wasn’t allowed to continue his flight which meant he would have to pay for another flight.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told him: “You have a very long record for similar offences and it seems extraordinary that someone of your age should continue to get these convictions – particularly when you’re capable of work.”

She fined Poundall, of Clarence Road, Great Yarmouth, £500.