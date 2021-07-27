This is when expert forecasters predict thunderstorms will hit Aberdeen as yellow weather warning issued

Thunderstorms are expected to hit areas across the north-east tomorrow (July 28) after weeks of sun and high temperatures.

Rain is due across Aberdeen throughout the day on Wednesday, however, from 10am it is thought that thunderstorms will hit the Granite City until roughly 12noon.

At that time there is a 60% chance of rain, which increases to 70% at 11am. The thunder is expected to ease at midday, however, there is still a chance of rain later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across the north and north-east from Midnight on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday morning.

Persistent rainfall, which will be heavy at times, may lead to localised flooding and transport disruption.

The Met Office advised that some homes and businesses could be flooded, driving conditions may be difficult and there is a chance of possible power cuts.

Sepa issued flood warnings across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire yesterday as heavy rain is expected across the next few days.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Heavy rain is forecast for the next few days with possible thunder and showers this afternoon, and it’s anticipated there might be flooding in Aberdeen.

“Residents in flood prone areas have a duty to protect their own property and are recommended to stock up on their own flood prevention including sandbags and door flood stops from DIY stores, building merchants, or online – we only provide sandbags to people in emergency situations.”

The worst of the rain is forecast to hit the hills towards the south end of Aberdeenshire.

There is a thunderstorm warning in place for today (Tuesday) over the Highlands and parts of central Scotland, however the rain warning is in place until Thursday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of rain will spread across Scotland from the southwest during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“This will become slow moving across the warning area through Wednesday, with heavy and persistent periods of rain leading to accumulations of 100-120 mm in some locations.

“The rain will ease on Wednesday night before clearing southward on Thursday morning.”