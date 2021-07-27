This is when expert forecasters predict thunderstorms will hit Aberdeen as yellow weather warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

This is when expert forecasters predict thunderstorms will hit Aberdeen as yellow weather warning issued

By Lauren Taylor
July 27, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Yellow rain warning issued for north-east
Thunderstorms are expected to hit areas across the north-east tomorrow (July 28) after weeks of sun and high temperatures.

Rain is due across Aberdeen throughout the day on Wednesday, however, from 10am it is thought that thunderstorms will hit the Granite City until roughly 12noon.

At that time there is a 60% chance of rain, which increases to 70% at 11am. The thunder is expected to ease at midday, however, there is still a chance of rain later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across the north and north-east from Midnight on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday morning.

The Met Office has issued a rain warning for most of the north and north-east.

Persistent rainfall, which will be heavy at times, may lead to localised flooding and transport disruption.

The Met Office advised that some homes and businesses could be flooded, driving conditions may be difficult and there is a chance of possible power cuts.

Sepa issued flood warnings across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire yesterday as heavy rain is expected across the next few days.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Heavy rain is forecast for the next few days with possible thunder and showers this afternoon, and it’s anticipated there might be flooding in Aberdeen.

“Residents in flood prone areas have a duty to protect their own property and are recommended to stock up on their own flood prevention including sandbags and door flood stops from DIY stores, building merchants, or online – we only provide sandbags to people in emergency situations.”

The worst of the rain is forecast to hit the hills towards the south end of Aberdeenshire.

There is a thunderstorm warning in place for today  (Tuesday) over the Highlands and parts of central Scotland, however the rain warning is in place until Thursday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of rain will spread across Scotland from the southwest during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“This will become slow moving across the warning area through Wednesday, with heavy and persistent periods of rain leading to accumulations of 100-120 mm in some locations.

“The rain will ease on Wednesday night before clearing southward on Thursday morning.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.