Why was there no Red Arrows flypast at Aberdeen beach?

The RAF has stressed no Red Arrows flypast was planned for Aberdeen beach on Wednesday despite many turning out for it.

The world famous scarlet jets were in the north-east this week for displays at Peterhead and RAF Lossiemouth.

Although low cloud forced the performance at the Moray base to be cancelled, hundreds turned out on the Aberdeenshire coast to marvel at them.

Many also went to Aberdeen beach in the hope to catch a glimpse of the planes as they returned to Lossiemouth, expecting a flypast.

What happened to the Aberdeen beach flypast?

The RAF says no formation flypast over Aberdeen beach was ever planned.

It has explained a “provisional” route was published online for the jets showing they were due to be in the area.

However, a spokesman has stressed a formation flypast of the Red Arrows was never planned for Aberdeen beach.

Many people went to the coastline regardless though expecting to catch a glimpse of the scarlet jets.

In the end, weather conditions forced the aircraft to return back to RAF Lossiemouth by a different route anyway.

However, spectators in Moray who were disappointed to miss out on the cancelled display were treated to the iconic red, white and blue smoke when the jets returned to the base.

Reaction to Red Arrows in Peterhead

The Red Arrows trip to the north-east was their first time in the region since 2019.

Although the weather kept the Peterhead event in doubt to the last minute, the display thrilled crowds that packed streets to watch them.

Businesses reported doing “non-stop” trade as spectators enjoyed the mild summer evening.

A fundraiser has already been launched to bring the Red Arrows back to Peterhead next year to mark the 60th anniversary of the town’s Scottish Week.

Supporters have already raised more than £1,500 towards collecting £5,000 to provide a soaring tribute for 2021’s event.